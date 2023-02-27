Magatama: The inspiration behind the famous eyes from Naruto and Black Clover, explored

Black Clover chapter 352 spoilers and raw scans went viral earlier, which showed the power of Ryuya’s Tengentsu. The pattern of the Tengentsu was similar to the Tomoe from the anime Naruto.

There’s been a debate going on between the fans of Black Clover and Naruto. Fans of Naruto accused Yuki Tabata of copying the concept of Tengentsu from the manga. But the concept behind both Tomoe and Tengentsu supposedly came from an object named Magatama, which dates back to Japan and Korea between 1000 and 300 BCE.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's Tengetsu: Copy or inspired?

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan

Naruto fans not knowing what magatamas are! n commonly used in Japanese culture challenge impossible #bcspoilers It begins

Black Clover and Naruto fans went berserk after the spoilers for chapter 352 were leaked earlier. Naruto fans claim that Yuki Tabata copied that from the Tomoe, a pattern seen in Uchiha's sharingan eyes and the uniform of the Sage of the Six Paths.

Based on this, Naruto fans make fun of Tengentsu because they think Yuki Tabata copied the idea. Fans of Black Clover, on the other hand, argue that it is not a copy. Both are apparently based on an ancient Japanese-Korean symbol named Magatama.

#bcspoilers magatama has been used in japan since ancient times

Magatama is an ancient Japanese stone jewel that used to mean "avoidance of evil" or "magic of good luck" in the past. ‘Maga’ means curved or bent, and ‘tama’ refers to a precious stone or gem. Typically made of stone, glass or jade, their curved shape is thought to represent animal teeth and claws.

Its origins are subject to various theories. According to some, its shape resembles an animal tusk, which is why it came to be associated with good luck in agriculture and husbandry.

Meanwhile, others believe that it has its roots in an ancient Korean diagram representing the mother's womb or embryo, which made it a symbol of all things positive, such as the blessing of a new child, growth, longevity, and prosperity. With that explained, the symbols from Tomoe and Tengentsu both represent Magatama because they both use the same pattern.

Based on chapter 352 spoilers and raw scans, it seems that Asta was able to defeat the five-headed dragon with the help of Ryuzen Seven and Ryuya. Ryuzen Seven was able to prepare the five-headed dragon for Asta with the help of Ryuya, who used his Tengentsu’s power to line up the heads of the dragon. Later, Asta was able to cut off the heads of the five dragons with a single stroke of his sword.

In the raw scans of chapter 352, when Ryuya opened the cover and showed his Tengentsu, it looked like Magatama.

Final thoughts

Let's make something perfectly clear, mangakas are typically inspired by their fellow mangakas both past and present. Just because two series has similarities does NOT mean one copied the other. I'm a fan of both Naruto and Black Clover, so I can say both had their strengths-

The intensity of the debate showed how closely fans are following their favorite shows. The authors and publishers of the Black Clover and Naruto series might credit themselves for this online debate and use it as inspiration for doing good work in the future. This debate shows that every single detail matters to the fans.

