Black Clover's latest spoilers show Tabata missing a big opportunity in chapter 352

The latest Black Clover manga spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week. However, many fans feel that the chapter was a bit of a letdown relative to other recent releases.

That’s not to say that author and illustrator Yuki Tabata is seemingly set to release an objectively bad chapter of Black Clover. Per the alleged spoilers, the issue actually sees Asta defeat the five-headed dragon, seemingly heralding the end of the Hino Country subarc. Asta also seems to have finally won over Yami Ichika and the other Ryuzen Seven.

However, fans can’t help but feel that the chapter is underwhelming. This is likely due to a big missed opportunity on Tabata’s behalf.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Black Clover’s latest alleged spoilers show Tabata missing out on a big opportunity in chapter 352.

Lack of presence from Black Clover’s Black Bulls squad in chapter 352 is indicative of a missed opportunity

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged Black Clover spoilers and raw scans see Ryudo Ryuya asking Asta to put everything he’s got into his next attack. Ryuya adds that the Ryuzen Seven will “set the stage” for him. As he says this, he takes off his eyepatch, revealing the design and first full-power use of his Tengentsu.

Ryuya shares that the dragon’s five heads must simultaneously be cut off with Anti-Magic for it to be defeated. He excitedly says they’ll cleanse and eradicate the five-headed dragon that has plagued the land here and now. As he says this, Tenmanyashiki Fujio uses the Sound Yojutsu: Fierce Fighter’s Cheering Song spell, which broadcasts Ryuya’s voice to everyone and allows him to coordinate them.

Each Ryuzen goes in a different direction and takes care of a different neck, doing enough damage to set Asta up for the final kill. However, Hanegatsuji Jozo’s wound is shown to be very deep, causing him to have messed up his preparation. Thankfully, Ichika is able to take his place, having been originally left on the sidelines due to their surplus of fighters.

Yami Ichika and the other Ryuzen Seven cheer Asta on as he prepares to use his Anti-Magic Zetten on the five-headed dragon. Asta successfully cuts off all of the heads, killing the dragon and causing Ryuya to congratulate all of them.

The alleged Black Clover spoilers also reveal that there will be no break next week.

Tabata’s missed opportunity

While the latest alleged Black Clover spoilers and raw scans are exciting, with Asta having defeated the dragon, fans are somewhat disappointed in how the victory was executed. Some are arguing that Asta should have beaten the five-headed dragon on his own. However, this is not the big opportunity on which Tabata missed out.

If the plan was always for Asta to defeat the five-headed dragon with the help of others, it seems silly to have his support be the Ryuzen Seven rather than the Black Bulls. While one could argue that this was done to solidify the relationship Asta has with the Ryuzen Seven, this is irrelevant in the case of all members except Yami Ichika.

Ichika was the only one of Black Clover’s Ryuzen Seven to harbor any dislike for Asta during his time in Hino Country. Furthermore, these emotions seem to primarily stem from Asta’s celebration of and affiliation with her brother Yami Sukehiro. While Asta's behavior earns her ire at times, this quickly devolves into Ichika disliking his love for Sukehiro.

Likewise, there’s no purpose in having Asta and the Ryuzen Seven work together aside from cementing Ichika’s new opinion of Asta. However, it would have been much more impactful to have Asta reunite with the Black Bulls. As Asta’s original support group and believers in his goal, sharing a victory with them would’ve made for a great reunion.

It also would have provided the perfect opportunity for Asta to show the other Black Bulls just how much stronger he’s become after his time in Hino Country. As a result, it seems an interesting choice, to say the least, that Tabata chose to have the Ryuzen Seven aid Asta in his victory rather than write in the Black Bulls’ reappearance.

