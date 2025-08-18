"MAGNIFICENT" - Fans in awe at the amazing Kokushibo fan art from Demon Slayer

The Demon Slayer fandom over at the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit went crazy when a hand-drawn digital fan art of Kokushibo was posted by the Reddit user @Frederick_1325. The illustration portrayed a majestic form of the feared Upper Rank demon with accents of the Moon, indicating his Moon Breathing.The fans united in praising the art piece and commended the artist for his efforts and dedication in creating such a masterpiece. The piece was even more appreciated, as today in the world of AI takeover, there are still artists who put in their time and effort to create something genuine.Demon Slayer fans showering the Kokushibo fan art with complimentsI wanted to share this Kokushibo art I made byu/Frederick_1325 inKimetsuNoYaibaThe Reddit user @Frederick_1325 posted an illustration on the Demon Slayer subreddit, r/KimetsuNoYaiba, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, that was met with a unanimous warm reception by the fans. The illustration featured the Upper Rank One demon Kokushibo in a majestic and dreamy style illustration with indications towards his Moon Breathing.Furthermore, what impressed the fans more was that the artist went the extra mile and drew the entire illustration on their cell phone using the Ibis Paint software. Furthermore, the artist put his abilities and hard work into producing something authentic in a world where artificial intelligence is taking over everything.The artist's choice of characters is also one of the reasons the post received so much popularity. The Upper Rank One demon Kokushibo is one of the most iconic and significant Demon Slayer characters. While he does play a significant role in the series' climax, his character arc is also intertwined deeply into the narrative, providing lore and story.Fans' reaction to the Demon Slayer fan art of KokushiboKokushibo as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)The r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit was pretty much unified in delivering their praises and optimistic opinions on the fan art created by the Reddit user @Frederick_1325 on Saturday, August 16, 2025. While a select few critics nitpicked several aspects of the illustration, the comment sections were filled with mostly positive comments.&quot;MAGNIFICENT,&quot; wrote a user.Reddit user's comment on the fan art (Image via Reddit)&quot;THAT’S LITERALLY SO MAJESTIC, WHAT THE HELL,&quot; commented one user.&quot;I love it! It’s soooo amazing and well done!!!&quot; added a second.&quot;You absolutely crushed this! Amazing work!!!&quot; said a third.&quot;That's so awesome! It looks mesmerizing! Beautiful art, man! Its even more impressive since you drew this on a phone. You're a monster, I can't even play a shooter on a phone, XD&quot;, added another user.The post has received a generally positive and optimistic response from the Demon Slayer fandom on Reddit, with some encouraging the artist to provide more content in the future.What are your thoughts on the Kokushibo fan art from Demon Slayer? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:My Hero Academia fans are in awe at Mirko fan art that blurs the lines of realityI never knew Dandadan and Persona 3 could go so well together until I saw this viral fan artJujutsu Kaisen fans dub latest viral cosplay “truly Kirara IRL”