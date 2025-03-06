Mahito's abilites in Jujutsu Kaisen would be all but useless against My Hero Academia's strongest characters

Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia operate on very different power levels, with JJK favoring a structured approach to how characters become powerful. In MHA's case, however, a character who starts out without a Quirk could end up becoming the strongest if they are handed down the One for All or All for One Quirk.

This creates an uneven playing field if characters from both series were to battle to the death. Even if a special grade cursed spirit like Mahito were to face off against the strongest from My Hero Academia, such as Shigaraki, Midoriya, All for One, and All Might, his abilities would be rendered useless, and he would end up getting easily defeated and exorcized.

Why Mahito's abilities would be useless against My Hero Academia's strongest, such as Shigaraki and All for One

A meme about Superman defeating Yamcha and mistaking him for Goku has been circulating in the anime community for years, with the joke being how even the weakest characters in Dragon Ball are ridiculously strong in different fictional settings. Now, there is a new iteration of that meme where Mahito and Shigaraki are pitted against each other.

On X, MHA fans seem to believe that the matchup isn't even close, as most of Mahito's abilities wouldn't work on Shigaraki. If we were to stack their overall abilities against each other, Mahito doesn't even hold a candle to the powerhouse Shigaraki becomes by the end of My Hero Academia.

Mahito's cursed technique, Idle Transfiguration, gives him the ability to reshape souls, allowing him to disfigure the bodies of his victims. However, this trump card would be ineffective against Shigaraki, as his soul is effectively covered by a mass as solid as a ball of lead, made up of his resolve, hatred, frustration, and memories. This makes it impossible for Mahito to reshape Shigaraki's soul.

With his strongest technique rendered useless, Mahito would need to rely on his other powerful techniques, such as Soul Multiplicity, Body Repel, and Polymorphic Soul Isomer, all of which would be ineffective against Shigaraki's regeneration, enhanced stamina, speed, and durability. Despite all of this, even if Mahito managed to land a fatal hit, Shigaraki could simply shed his old body like a caterpillar and regenerate a brand new one.

The only other technique Mahito can use is Self-Embodiment of Perfection, his Domain Expansion. With this, he can create an environment where all souls can be transfigured by him at will. However, this technique might not be effective either, because if Shigaraki treats Mahito's abilities as a Quirk, he might be able to steal them using his All For One Quirk.

This would render Mahito defenseless, allowing Shigaraki to use his Decay Quirk to disintegrate him. The same analysis applies if Mahito were to fight someone like Deku or All For One, as both possess the strongest Quirks in the series. Mahito should just pick on someone his own size or bring in the big guns like Mahoraga, Gojo, or Sukuna to level the playing field.

