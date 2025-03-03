Dragon Ball Daima's major Super retcon highlights the series' special treatment

There have been several debates recently about fans regarding how Dragon Ball Daima's latest events fit with the events of Super. In that regard, some people have highlighted the special treatment of this franchise and how the different continuity mistakes seem to be ignored in favor of the visual spectacle that Daima was.

Ad

There is no denying that the Dragon Ball Daima episodes where Goku became a Super Saiyan 4 were highly entertaining to watch and had some of the best animations in the franchise's history.

However, it also presents the problem of how Goku had this transformation in his repertoire when fighting Beerus and didn't use it.

The same goes for Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3, causing major continuity problems.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Explaining the special treatment Dragon Ball Daima got with the Super Saiyan 4 moment

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no denying that Goku's Super Saiyan 4 transformation in Daima has been a massive moment on the internet, with a lot of fans praising the world-class animation and the sheer epic nature of the scene.

However, there is also the fact that the series, and the franchise as a whole, gets away with a lot of inconsistencies because of its popularity and legacy.

It is a direct result of author Akira Toriyama's place as one of the biggest authors of all time and the fact that this is the last project he ever made before his passing.

Ad

That is why some fans are willing to give some inconsistencies a bit of leeway, such as Goku having this transformation in his repertoire against Beerus and not using it, with Vegeta going through the same situation with Super Saiyan 3.

Granted, there is the possibility that Toei Animation and Capsule Corporation confirm that Daima is a different continuity to Super, which would remove most of the problems people have in this section.

Ad

However, if these two series share the same corporation, there is no denying that this franchise gets away with mistakes that would have hurt other franchises massively.

More details of Daima's situation with inconsistencies

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Besides its legacy and cultural importance as a franchise, it is also worth pointing out that Dragon Ball Daima is part of a story that has always been minimized as "just flashy battles and transformations".

Ad

While it is true that could be a massive disservice to Toriyama's most celebrated franchise, there is no denying that it also plays a role in why the inconsistencies of Daima weren't criticized that heavily.

The truth of the matter is that not every series is treated and analyzed equally, which is a direct result of where they stand in the people's zeitgeist.

Dragon Ball is a massive series that has influenced and impacted multiple generations for more than 40 years, so it makes sense that perhaps some fans would be willing to give the transformations and other inconsistencies a bit of leeway.

Ad

Final thoughts

Until there is no clarification on Dragon Ball Daima's status in the franchise, the lack of consistency with what was established in Super is going to remain an issue.

However, it is quite fascinating to see how a lot of fans are willing to ignore these issues, which is something that perhaps other franchises wouldn't enjoy.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback