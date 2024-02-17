Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 review: Mash Burnedead vs Margarette Macaron begins 

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 felt like a breather as it allowed the anime to set up Mash Burnedead vs Margarette Macaron for the third round of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. The episode saw the end of the second round, following which the anime began the third round, which featured one-on-one battles.

The anime's previous episode saw Mash defending Finn Ames against Carpaccio Luo-yang. The Orca Dorm student wanted to destroy Finn's crystal. However, Mash managed to defeat him by overwhelming his Master Cane ability. With that, Carpaccio felt pain for the first time in his life.

Kaldo Gehenna tests Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6

Kaldo Gehenna as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With the Red team getting eliminated in the second round, the candidates from the remaining two teams qualified for the third round. While Mash and others waited for the third round fights to begin, Kaldo Gehenna went to Mash to test him with a game of "You look, you lose." While the game seemed simple, Kaldo's magic made it difficult for Mash.

In the end, the game ended in a draw. However, Kaldo Gehenna became interested in Mash. This is because, from Mash's actions, it became very evident that he was willing to risk his life to become a Divine Visionary. He also wished for Mash to become as strong as the Divine Visionaries and join them soon.

Mash vs Margarette begins in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After a short break, the third round of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam began with Mash Burnedead vs Margarette Macaron. From the very onset, it seemed very evident that Margarette was powerful. This was evident from the fact that Mash could not deflect his attacks.

Nevertheless, Mash managed to overcome the difficulty by deceiving Margarette Macaron. This was followed by a sneak attack that saw Mash use a variation of German Suplex on Margarette. Unfortunately, it did not affect the Orca Dorm Prefect.

Review of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6

Lemon Irvine as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 definitely felt like a breather episode as it did not go deep into the fight between Mash and Margarette. Instead, it took its time to hype up the fight, possibly for a better adaptation of its remainder in the next episode.

Other than that, the entire episode felt like a filler as it only featured Mash and his friends goofing around, Kaldo testing Mash, and some scenes to glorify Margarette Macaron before the battle.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 majorly setting up the fight between Mash Burnedead and Margarette Macaron, fans can expect the upcoming episode 7 to focus on Margarette's abilities extensively.

As evident from Episode 6, Margarette was very strong. However, they did not use their full extent of strength in the previous episode. Therefore, the upcoming episode is bound to focus on Margarette's mastery of their spells.