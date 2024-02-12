Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 - New Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. The episode was supposed earlier to be released on February 10 but got delayed due to Valentine's Day special programming.

The previous episode saw Finn Ames protect the life crystal from Carpaccio Luo-yang by risking his life. Just then, Mash arrived to rescue Finn and fought Carpaccio. While he faced some trouble, Mash managed to overwhelm Carpaccio's Master Cane ability, defeating him.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 release times in all regions

Expand Tweet

According to Mashle anime's official X account, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode was previously set to be released on February 10, however, the anime instead released a Valentine's Day special.

The special episode saw the voice actors of Lemon Irvine, Love Cute, and Anna Crown decorate cream puffs and discuss the anime's past and future.

That said, the anime will not be released at the same time everywhere simultaneously due to different simulcast timings. While Mashle: Magic and Muscles is available on Crunchyroll, the episodes are only made available to watch after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes after its television broadcast.

Thus, the sixth episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 17 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday February 17 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday February 17 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday February 17 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday February 17 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday February 17 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday February 18 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday February 18

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 broadcast and streaming details

Dot and Mash as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 will first air on local television networks in Japan, such as BS11, TOKYO MX, and others. The anime will also be available to watch online in Japan, on streaming websites such as ABEMA and dAnime Store.

As for international fans, Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime will be available to watch on its global streaming partner Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned before, the episodes only get added after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5

Carpaccio Luo-yang as seen in Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 5, titled Finn Ames and the Friend, saw Finn Ames being attacked by Carpaccio Luo-yang. While Carpaccio was only after Finn's life crystal, Finn refused to hand it over and got beat up by Carpaccio.

Just then, Mash arrived to help Finn. While Mash faced some difficulty while fighting Carpaccio Luo-yang, he decided to overwhelm his Master Cane's ability with repeated attacks. Fortunately, the plan worked and Mash defeated Carpaccio, making him feel pain for the first time in his life.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6?

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6 will most likely see Mash and Finn confront other candidates who are part of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam's second round. Therefore, fans can expect Margarette Macaron to confront Mash and Finn. However, it is to be seen if they will fight each other or not.

There is also a chance that the anime episode might focus on Dot Barrett or Lance Crown.