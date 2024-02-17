Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Following the one-week break during Valentine's Week, the anime has resumed its schedule. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming episode to be televised in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode set up the fight between Mash Burnedead and Margarette Macaron for the third round of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. But before that, Head of the Magic Talent Administration, Kaldo Gehenna decided to test Mash by playing a game with him.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 release times in all regions

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the anime's website, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be titled Mash Burnedead and the Magical Maestro. However, the episode's release times will vary across different regions.

In Japan, fans will be able to watch the anime at 11:30 pm JST. However, internationally, the anime will be made available only after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. This is because the anime's streaming partner, Crunchyroll, will only add it to the platform's library after the delay.

Thus, the seventh episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 24 Central Standard Time 11 am Saturday February 24 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Saturday February 24 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Saturday February 24 Central European Time 6 pm Saturday February 24 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday February 24 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Sunday February 25 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday February 25

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 7 broadcast and streaming details

Margarette Macaron and Orter Madl as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7 will first be aired on local television networks in Japan, such as BS11, TOKYO MX, and others. Additionally, the anime will also be made available to stream in Japan on ABEMA and dAnime Store.

As for international fans, the anime episode can be watched on its global streaming partner platform Crunchyroll. However, as mentioned before, it will only be added to the library after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6

Kaldo Gehenna as seen in Mashle anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 6, titled Mash Burnedead and You Look, You Lose Your Life, saw the second round of the selection exam finish. With that, Mash and his friends qualified for the third round, which featured one-on-one battles.

As Mash rested before his battle against Margarette, Kaldo Gehenna, the Head of the Magic Talent Administration arrived to test him. The test saw Kaldo playing a game called "You look, you lose" with Mash. While the game was fairly simple, Kaldo's magic made it difficult for Mash. In the end, the game ended in a draw.

Right after, the fight between Mash and Margarette began. Both of them attacked each other, however, neither of them could deal any damage to their opponent.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magical Maestro, will most likely resume the fight between Mash Burnedead and Margarette Macaron. As revealed by the anime, Margarette was as strong as a Divine Visionary. However, until now, they have only used basic spells, hence the next episode might see them get serious against Mash.

With that, the next episode might majorly feature Margarette dominating the fight against Mash. Nevertheless, fans can expect Mash to fight back through some peculiar method.