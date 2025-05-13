Matsumoto does Reno Ichikawa his biggest injustice yet in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 could be key in the battle against the Meireki Monster. With the Daikaiju seemingly having an answer to whatever was being thrown at it, the odds were tilting unfavorably. Even Mina Ashiro's Keraunos was being countered, but that is when Kikoru Shinomiya decided to push herself beyond her limits to create an opening for Kafka Hibino.

However, all things considered, creator Naoya Matsumoto may have done a certain character a major injustice in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126; the individual in question being Reno Ichikawa. Being the deuteragonist of the series, he hasn't featured in a fight of this scale, likely the final one of the manga. He remains sidelined, and his route to a reappearance may now potentially be closed.

Kaiju No. 8: The latest chapter may have done Reno Ichikawa a major injustice

Reno Ichikawa (Image via Production I.G.)

To begin with, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 featured what could be a decisive phase in the Meireki Monster fight. All the stops have been pulled out, and the members of the Defense Force seem to have been wrung dry. At this point, they are simply running on grit, the refusal to accept defeat, and the urge to protect mankind. Kikoru, Kafka, and Ashiro have been key, with Kafka receiving a major opening.

But among all these names, Reno Ichikawa is nowhere to be seen. Standing as the deuteragonist of the monster series, his contribution to this fight has been little to none. This is especially egregious, given the importance of this battle and potentially the future of the series. At this point, nearly every surviving character has contributed somehow, except Reno.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 teased Mina missing her shot, with the Daikaiju countering using its own energy beam. Further, Kikoru's last-minute intervention was vital in turning the tide of battle in favor of the Defense Force, but Mina landing her shot may have potentially ruled out Reno's possible contribution. Donning Numbers Weapon 6, the latter's ability centers on Ice Release.

Reno Ichikawa (Image via Viz Media)

He could have immobilised the Meireki when it got to the singled out point. But given Mina's Keraunos shot hit, that won't happen now. This seems to be further emphasized with Kafka now having an opportunity to land a point-blank hit and destroy the monster's core. In other words, the set-up for Reno's return doesn't seem very promising.

Additionally, the story hasn't really featured Reno having a one-on-one bout as a Numbers Weapon user. His receiving the weapon was a hype moment in the manga and a greatly appreciated power-up, but there was no proper fight with just him wielding the weapon. Meanwhile, all other Numbers Weapon users received this opportunity.

The only actual solo bit of Reno Ichikawa as a Numbers Weapon user was his training arc, and the next was when he was fed the Daikaiju fodder to defeat prior to the present arc. In the current battle, he was last seen motivating Kafka to go and rescue Mina while he froze the onrushing Kaiju wave. Assuming this is the series' final arc, chapter 126 has just been a teaser for what is to come.

Final thoughts

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 clearly delivered another great instalment in this high-stakes battle, depicting Kikoru, Kafka, and Mina's last-ditch efforts against the Meireki Monster. However, the chapter has undeniably sidelined Reno Ichikawa, the deuteragonist of the series.

It makes the narrative feel unbalanced in some capacity. Despite him wielding Numbers Weapon 6, the white-haired soldier's absence from this critical fight diminishes his character. It seems to work against the development arc he received and undermines the previous build-up.

Other Numbers Weapon users were afforded impactful, standalone battles, but Reno remains largely relegated to the sidelines. Mina's success with the Keraunos shot and Kafka's imminent attack further rule out any opportunity for Reno to meaningfully contribute. Thus, it feels like a disservice to him, disallowing him a deserved moment in the spotlight.

