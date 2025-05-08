Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is set to release on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. While it appears Kafka Hibino is about to defeat Meireki and secure the Defense Force’s victory, it’s likely that yet another obstacle will appear in the upcoming issue.

While the series' digital publication nature all but foregoes the possibility of spoilers, it also gives fans officially confirmed and readily available release information. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 release date and time

Kafka will likely launch his strongest attack ever in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, June 6, 2025. For most international readers, the issue will be made available sometime during the day on Thursday, June 5. Select overseas audiences will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, June 6, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127

Reno Ichikawa's suspicious absence against Meireki thus far suggests Kafka may fail in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. Although MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer the chapter for free, these sites limit which specific chapters of the series are accessible. Shonen Jump+ will offer full access to the series, but gates such acccess behind a monthly subscription (albeit a relatively inexpensive one).

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Mina Ashiro preparing to fire the Keraunos. However, after she did so, the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) countered with a beam attack of its own. Its attack completely deflected and countered the Keraunos shot, prompting Mina to begin rapid firing it. Unfortunately, Meireki was still able to deflect these, so all it did was push Keraunos to its limit.

Just as Mina was being ordered to fall back, Kikoru Shinomiya appeared above Meireki’s main head, recognizing that she was at her limit with just 51.88% released force. As she begged Numbers Weapon 4 to lend it her strength for one final attack, her released force shot up to 93% as a vision of her mother Hikari’s hand appeared on her weapon. She then said that while her duty as a soldier is to protect the nation and its people, this last blow was for one person only.

This was, of course, her father Isao, with a flashback of a young Kikoru running and jumping into her father’s arms appearing after. She then swung her axe down onto Meireki’s head, stopping its attack and setting Mina up to land the shot, which she did. As Kikoru fell to the ground, she called out to Kafka Hibino to finish it. The issue ended with a shot of Kafka directly in front of Meireki’s shielded core, charging up what currently seems to be the final attack.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 (speculative)

Given how the previous issue ended, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is likely to take one of two major routes. The first would be that Kafka lands his hit and is able to both break through No. 9’s shield ability, and destroy Meireki’s core. In this scenario, the issue would likely see Kafka’s consciousness connect with Meireki’s, providing some additional backstory and lore before the series ends.

However, the second and seemingly more likely route is that yet another obstacle appears which saves Meireki. This seems especially likely considering that Reno Ichikawa is the only main character in the series to not appear and fight against Meireki. With this in mind, it seems likely that Meireki will escape death yet again in the next issue and escape soon after.

