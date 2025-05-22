Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127: What to expect

With Kafka Hibino set to finally deliver a major blow to the Meireki Era Mega Monster’s core, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is expected by many to mark the beginning of the end for the series. While still speculative, it’s certainly reasonable considering how many characters have appeared in the fight against Meireki and that no other major villain has been introduced.

Likewise, fans are understandably desperate for spoilers, but a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This publication approach all but eliminates the possibility for spoilers, which typically rely on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the series’ future, however, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 will likely take one of two major routes, each speaking to the series’ future. The first would see Kafka Hibino successfully destroy Meireki’s core with his next attack, and Reno Ichikawa likely coming in for damage control and to save the others. The second, however, would see Meireki somehow survive yet another close encounter and likely retreat to fight another day.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 should give fans a definitive idea of what the series’ future holds

As mentioned above, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 is likely to take one of two paths, each very distinct in terms of what they signal for the series’ future. In either case, the issue should open up with a continued focus on Kafka Hibino as he prepares to attack. The other members of the Defense Force will likely be seen cheering him on and urging him to win. As he throws his punch, memories of his journey thus far will likely flash before his eyes.

At the point at which his punch lands is likely where the chapter’s two routes diverge. In the first case scenario, Kafka is able to successfully break through the shield surrounding Meireki’s core and destroy the core itself. As he does so, Meireki will likely let out a death rattle, with Kafka and the monster connecting mentally as he defeats it. Meireki’s form will likely be that of No. 9 here, while Kafka will be in his human state with the Mysterious Larva flying next to him.

No. 9 will likely briefly speak on wanting to explore humanity more and get to know humans better, with Kafka asking why it’s so interested in them. After giving its answer, No. 9 will likely fade as Meireki is shown lying dead on the ground in reality. Kafka will likely still be in his mental state, with the Mysterious Larva thanking him for all he’s done. As Meireki’s body threatens to explode, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 127 should end with Reno Ichikawa freezing its corpse to stop this.

Chapter 127’s other path would likely see Kafka either fail to destroy the core, or learn that Meireki has yet another core or unique means of survival. In this scenario, Kafka will likely be spent from his last atack, which he put everything he had into. As it becomes apparent Meireki is far from dead, Kafka will likely begin passing out due to his energy being spent. He’ll likely apologize to Mina and the Defense Force members, as well as the Mysterious Larva.

Meanwhile, Gen Narumi, Mina Ashiro, Soshiro Hoshina, and Kikoru Shinomiya will likely be crying out for Kafka but unable to help him due to also being spent. Just as Meireki is about to kill Kafka, Reno Ichikawa should appear and use his Numbers Weapon 6 to freeze Meireki in its place. The issue should end with Reno preparing to fight it and cover the others’ retreat as they take Kafka to safety.

