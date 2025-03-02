Medalist episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Fans can watch this episode on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw Inori complete her performance with some flaws. Later on, Ema also performed and left everyone dumbfounded through her act. Ema won the competition and Inori had to leave with a big injury. However, during her trip home, Tsukasa held a small ceremony to award Inori her first medal.

Medalist episode 10 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 10 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 1:30 am, according to Japanese Standard Time. The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 8, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday March 8, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 8, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 8, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 8, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 9, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 10: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 10 will premiere on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Viewers can also access this episode on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For global viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 10 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 9 recap

Ema as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 9 title, titled Western Powerhouses Part 2, commenced with where it left off in the previous episode as Inori entered the ice rink to do her performance. The start of her act wasn't perfect. However, she soon picked up the pace and did an above-par performance that gave her a satisfactory score.

She got injured while performing and had to be escorted to the medics immediately. Fortunately, her injuries weren't life-threatening as Inori returned to the ice rink to watch the performance of other players. After the female protagonist, Ema entered the ice rink to deliver her act.

Ema celebrating her win (Image via ENGI)

The pressure was up due to her traumatic past. However, Ema set aside her emotions and started her performance. From the first few seconds of her performance, it was obvious that Ema achieved skills that no one, of her level, could even imagine doing. Her moves had finesse and as her performance ended, she achieved the highest score.

Afterward, everyone attended the award ceremony where Ema clinched the first position. On the other hand, Inori had to leave with Tsukasa and her mother on a bullet train. Inori was advised to rest for a while to let her injuries heal, but to clear the awkward atmosphere, Tsukasa held a small ceremony and awarded Inori her silver medal—Inori's first accolade as an ice skater.

What to expect from Medalist episode 10? (Speculation)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 10 title is yet to be revealed. Given the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see the commencement of another competition, the one where Hikaru might participate.

Moreover, Medalist episode 10 is likely to focus on Inori enjoying her rest period. During this time, she might contemplate about ice skaters like Ema who redeemed themselves with the help of hard work and compassion.

