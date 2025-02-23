Medalist episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

Ad

The previous episode saw Inori regaining her skating boots after Tsukasa ran a mile and retrieved them from a nearby train station. Afterward, Inori and Tsukasa accessed their competition and were surprised by the talent of the young ice skaters.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Medalist episode 9 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 9 will be released on March 2, 2025, at 1:30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 1, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday March 1, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 1, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 1, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 1, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 2, 2025 3:00 am

Ad

Ad

Medalist episode 9: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 9 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. It will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others, like most Winter 2025 anime series.

Ad

For international viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 9 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 8 recap

Inori and her mother as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 8, titled Western Powerhouses, commenced where it left off as Inori realized that she left her sharing boots on the bullet train. Moreover, she also had to inform Tsukasa about her condition. Tsukasa immediately called the train officials and, fortunately, they retrieved Inori's bag as a lost item.

Ad

So, Tsukasa ran a mile toward the station to retrieve Inori's boots. Inori and her mother worried about whether Tsukasa might make it before the female protagonist's performance. Before long, the contest started, and Inori had to watch everyone from the audience's side. However, she kept practicing to stop herself from overthinking.

Kanna Kitora as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

On the other hand, Tsukasa had reached the station and acquired Inori's bag. Before long, he returned to the contest's venue and handed Inori her boots so that she could get ready for her performance. After gearing up, Tsukasa and Inori enter the ice rink as the female protagonist's group starts warming up.

Ad

The young prodigy Kanna Kitora was among the performers. Due to her power, she broke the ice rink during her performance, which caused other players to be inconvenienced. However, most players scored exceptionally well, creating a sense of tension for Inori.

What to expect from Medalist episode 9? (Speculation)

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 9 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see Inori doing her performance. After witnessing the competition, Inori's performance might reflect her tension.

Ad

Moreover, Medalist episode 9 might also see the performances of other groups, after Inori completes her performance. With Inori's group already having such promising talents, what geniuses might the other groups have?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback