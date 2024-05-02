Mereoleona in Black Clover is what Yamamoto in Bleach should have been

With the release of Black Clover chapter 371, the manga series finally depicted the conclusion of the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Moris Libardirt. While fans thought they were set to see the last of Mereoleona, the Magic Knight turned the tables in the final moment.

That said, ever since the chapter dropped, many fans began comparing Black Clover's Mereoleona Vermillion to Bleach's Yamamoto Genryusai Shigekuni. This is a very obvious comparison due to the two characters' flame powers. However, after the release of Black Clover chapter 371, there is reason to believe that the Magic Knight outclassed her Shinigami counterpart.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's Mereoleona outclasses Bleach's Yamamoto

Mereoleona Vermillion as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover and Bleach fans must have noticed that Mereoleona Vermillion and Yamamoto Genryusai Shigekuni have a similar aura around them. Despite not having any special origin, both characters are overly powerful and are confident in their abilities.

Unfortunately, Yamamoto's death scene failed him. It was only moments ago in the story that Yamamoto claimed that his presence was the highest form of security within the Soul Society. Nevertheless, he experienced a pathetic death at the hands of the Wandenreich King Yhwach.

Yamamoto's death scene in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even fans hated his death as it did not do justice to his entire persona and character. The part that made his death seem even worse was his fight scene with the duplicate Yhwach. At the time, fans believed that Yamamoto was on equal terms with Yhwach. However, the anime later revealed that Yamamoto wasn't fighting the real Yhwach but his subordinate Royd Lloyd.

That said, some fans thought his death was ideal. Yamamoto was a strong character, so Yhwach defeating him by having to cheat seemed befitting to some.

Mereoleona's Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Compared to Yamamoto, Mereoleona's legacy was depicted far better in Black Clover. The latest chapter proved what she was capable of. Moreover, the manga scene depicted her as having a much better aura around her than Yamamoto. Her aura was so good that many fans claimed she was the best flame user in all Shonen anime.

While the character hasn't died in the series yet, there is a chance that she could die. This is because the character had transcended into mana. Thus, unless the character could willingly turn back into a human, the events in chapter 371 basically spelled her death.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, if Mereoleona dies following her victory against Moris Libardirt, her death is bound to be considered more heroic than that of the death of Yamamoto Genryusai Shigekuni. This is because she not only defeated her opponent but her newly acquired ability was a better version of Yamamoto's ability.

Mereoleona's ability allowed her to resurrect her fallen comrades. While the manga has yet to explain all the complexities of the spell, it was better than Yamamoto's Zanka no Tachi, Minami: Kaka Jūmanokushi Daisōjin, as his ability only allowed him to summon the corpses of his victims devoid of memories or personalities.

Related Links:

Could Yhwach have defeated Yamamoto without Royd Lloyd?

Will Yamamoto fight the First Generation Gotei 13 captains? Explained

Black Clover chapter 371's Bleach reference turns Mereoleona into Yamamoto