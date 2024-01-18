Metallic Rouge episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. It will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge elaborated on the history of the world, revealing there had been a war between humans and aliens. Although the aliens themselves remained unseen, their war machinery made an explosive appearance.

As for Metallic Rouge episode 3, it is expected to follow the adventures of Naomi and Rouge as they continue searching for the remaining members of the Immortal Nine.

Metallic Rouge episode 3 release date and time

Metallic Rouge episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, January 25, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 3 streaming details

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 3 on Crunchyroll over an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed. The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 2 recap

The previous episode showed Rouge and Naomi crossing the Martian deserts on a bus to Wellstown. The fellow travelers on the bus included an old lady and her grandchildren, a doctor, a salesman, a journalist, and a couple with their Nean.

To entertain the kids, Naomi pointed out the remains of the weapons strewn across the landscape from the great war. She explained that long ago, humans met friendly aliens from beyond their galaxy and called them Visitors.

But then, another group of hostile aliens, called Usurpers, appeared and attacked them. It was Neans who helped humanity win the war.

On their way, a band of mercenaries in tanks stopped the bus looking for Rouge. But Rouge swiftly took care of them when they entered the bus.

Meanwhile, in the anime, the old lady, who used to be a driver, took over the manual controls of the bus, since the designated driver did not know how to use them. They escaped to a forest and stopped there.

There, they discovered that the bus needed a new cable. Naomi and the driver proceeded to get one from a nearby military base. Meanwhile, Rouge and Emily, the little girl, went to take some photographs. They met a stranger and a Usurper war-machine named Cylinder Head. Emily accidentally activated it, which triggered several other similar war-machines.

The mercenaries showed up at this point and became targets for the Cylinder Heads, who blasted them with laser beams. Taking advantage of this diversion, the stranger took Emily back to the bus and the old lady drove away.

Rouge stayed behind, activated her mecha suit, and defeated the Cylinder Heads by breaking through their shields and attacking them. After the battle was over, she got on the bus again and continued the journey.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 3?

As per the information available on the official website, Metallic Rouge episode 3 will follow Rouge and Naomi as they arrive at Wellstown where they will locate one of the Immortal Nine. However, the two will get into an argument while discussing their strategy, and Rouge will leave on her own.

The episode will then focus on her meeting new characters and learning about the truth of the Neans, who face discrimination and oppression from humans.