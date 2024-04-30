Metro Booming's latest post confirms him as a My Hero Academia fan

My Hero Academia fans were quite excited to see record producer Metro Boomin’s latest post on X about the series’ return. The seventh season of the anime series is all set to release on May 4, 2024, which is what Metro Boomin and other fans are excited about.

Metro Boomin is one of the hottest artists at the moment. He is known for his incredible music production sense and for providing rappers with some of the best beats they require. His work for the latest Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse was sensational, and his popularity grew exponentially in recent years.

Fans of the anime and manga series were surprised to see the record producer showcase his love for the series.

About Metro Boomin and why fans are excited about his latest post

As mentioned, Metro Boomin is one of the biggest record producers in the hip-hop and trap spheres. One thing that most fans don’t know is that Metro Boomin is a massive anime and manga fan. Those who follow him on X will be aware of his anime-related tweets. In fact, this talented musician also dressed up as Denji from Chainsaw Man for Halloween.

Fans are quite excited to see his latest post because it confirms that Metro Boomin is also a fan of a series that is now considered one of the best modern shonen animanga series. My Hero Academia season 7 will certainly be one to watch out for since the anime's tone and atmosphere will get darker as the episodes are released.

Another interesting aspect that Metro and other fans are excited about is Stars and Stripes. She is the number one hero in the US, and fans look forward to watching her in action.

Fans react to the Metro’s recent My Hero Academia post

It’s quite clear that most fans of the animanga series were quite shocked by Metro’s taste. The fact that he consumes anime and also watches My Hero Academia isn’t something that fans expected.

“Didn’t know metro was a anime fan 🔥,” said one fan

“Metro an MHA fan,” said another

Most artists from the hip-hop and trap sphere haven’t particularly shown interest in this medium of storytelling, which is probably why fans have reacted this way. One thing is clear: fans are glad to see someone of his stature share a similar interest.

“Haven't you got drums to make?,” said one netizen

“Aren’t you supposed to be making drums,” said another

Another set of fans decided to bring up the pre-existing feud between Kenrick Lamar and Drake, which also involved Metro. Drake’s latest track involved a few comments about Metro, asking him to stick to making beats instead of getting involved in feuds between rappers.

Some netizens thought it would be a good idea to bring this conversation into the thread when it was clearly about anime.

“Metro knows ball,” said a fan

Fans acknowledged Metro Boomin’s impeccable taste. Usually, the animanga community engages in petty spats, which results in heated arguments. However, in this case, most netizens were happy that one of their favorite musicians shared the same taste with respect to anime and manga series.

