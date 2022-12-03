Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 is set to be released on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. Following the harrowing events of the previous episode, fans are incredibly excited to dive back into the story and see what lies in store for Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama.

Based on the preview, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 looks set to be an exciting installment. It will likely focus on Mob as he enters a rage-fueled state following his injury. Fans can expect a heavy-handed dose of emotional distress and impact between these action-packed moments.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 while speculating on what to expect.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 is set to begin heartbreaking battle between Hanazawa and Mob

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 will premiere on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Select international and Japanese audiences will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Thursday, December 8, 2022.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it airs in Japan, per simulcasting guidelines. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release.

The episode is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, December 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, December 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, December 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Thursday, December 8

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 will likely delve deep into Mob’s mind to show exactly what sets him off into his rage-filled state. The trigger will most likely be related to Tsubomi Takane and his emotions.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 10 is also expected to feature some heartbreaking dialogue from Teruki Hanazawa, who is seemingly forced to fight his friend (based on the episode’s preview). While the two have fought before, this will likely be a disastrous fight, with Mob fighting at his absolute limits and Hanazawa doing whatever he can to stop his friend.

The episode will likely see Ritsu Kageyama and Reigen Arataka becoming aware of what’s happening. With the two being Mob’s closest confidantes, they should immediately recognize the natural disaster plaguing Seasoning City. They might even head towards the Hanazawa vs Mob battle and potentially get involved in the process.

Be sure to keep up with all Mob Psycho 100 III anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

