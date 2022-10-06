Mob Psycho 100 III feature the series' best opening and ending yet

Yesterday morning's premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III was incredibly well received by fans all over the world, with nearly every viewer gushing over some aspect of the series. The fact that fans' reactions were mostly positive demonstrates both how popular the series is, as well as how great a job the adaptation team has done with this latest season.

From animation to voice acting to music composition, nearly every viewer has at least one good thing to say about Mob Psycho 100 III. In fact, one of the most discussed aspects of the series following its premiere on Wednesday, October 5 is the opening and ending themes, which fans are calling the best yet for the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the latest premiere, as well as why many are calling Mob Psycho 100 III’s opening and ending themes the series’ best yet.

Mob Psycho 100 III wows viewers from start with incredible music, amazing animation, impeccable voice acting, and more

OPsSeasonal @Seasonal_OPs



Official Upload:

Mob Psycho 100 III OP

While the previous seasons had music composition and choices that were excellent fits for the show, Mob Psycho 100 III’s opening and ending themes seem to take it to another level. The opening brilliantly captures the essence of the series, with flashes of faces passing by and Mob's appearing to be the least important.

Matt Crawford @Tekking101
Ok wow. Mob Psycho season 3 opening is straight up fire!
This season is going to be incredible.

The visuals alternating between happy shots of Mob’s life and the titular esper losing his cool in the opening theme perfectly encapsulate the show’s plot and themes. Rapidly changing psychedelic visuals also serve to capture the psychonautic feel the series has had since the beginning, where anything imaginable is possible in reality.

Relux @SakugaRelux



Through tactfully implemented alterations and additions to the source material, Takahiro Hasui brings us a strong premiere that makes it feel like Mob never stopped airing.



Let's break it down!

(1/16)

Mob Psycho 100 III #01

As with previous seasons, the Mob Choir returns to lend their incredible vocal talents to the opening theme’s song, with as much success as any previous entry. The pace of the song and its overall sound match the crowded space that is Mob’s mind, and serves well to symbolize how he feels mentally heading into Mob Psycho 100 III’s events.

While no visuals for the season’s ending theme have been released yet, the song is available for fans to listen to. Despite its Japanese lyrics, which seem to have multiple translations currently, the overall feel of the song perfectly matches Mob’s character.

pits @lester_in_6
It's been three years



Starting Mob Psycho 100 III

The song bounces between melancholic verses and an optimistic, loud chorus, symbolizing how Mob often finds himself oscillating between ecstatic happiness and sorrowful despair. Furthermore, much like Mob’s journey throughout the show, the ending theme takes on an overall happier vibe and sound as it reaches its end, mirroring Mob’s journey to happiness up to and through Mob Psycho 100 III.

bababooey @bottom_text42
Mob Psycho 100 III #01



SB/ED: Takahiro Hasui



Was in a constant mood of childlike elation the entire episode, so happy to have Mob back in my life moreso that it hasn't lost an ounce of its momentum built up from last season 3 years ago

While fans are raving about the opening and ending themes, there are (unsurprisingly) many other aspects of the premiere that they are praising and discussing. One of the chief topics of discussion is the episode’s anime-only scenes, which many manga readers agree helped to elevate the episode rather than detract from it.

Kisu 💫 @kisuuu



That was the perfect jump back into the story. Mob dealing with a career questionare and Ragens cases. Second case was actually so uncomfortable idk how to even put it into words

Ragen coming back with the best advice again 🧎🏻‍♀️



Mob Psycho 100 III – Ep 1 🥦

Fans also praised the premiere for being a "perfect jump back into the story," citing Mob’s dealing with career questionnaires in high school and Reigen’s cases as being true to the series’ core. Regardless of exactly how they phrase it, it’s clear fans are happy to be back on familiar ground with Mob, Reigen, and the rest of the cast of Mob Psycho 100 III.

