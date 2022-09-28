New Mob Psycho 100 III trailer teases Opening track by Mob Choir

Mob Psycho 100 uploaded a new trailer about an hour ago, and fans are quite excited as it gave them a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming season. Another reason why the fanbase was excited was that the new trailer included the opening track that was created for the third season.

The track is called “One,” which is performed by Mob Choir, a project created to exclusively make music for this particular series. Mob Psycho 100’s new trailer, including the third season’s opening, only enhanced the sense of anticipation surrounding the anime series.

Let’s look at the information we can take away from the latest trailer.

Mob Psycho Season 3 trailer breakdown

This was a relatively short trailer and did a good job of not revealing much information. However, the trailer for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 showed one important detail - Tsubomi Takane would be shifting to another school.

This is important because this is the girl that Shigeo Kageyama, the protagonist, is in love with. He has always struggled with his feelings and didn’t open up to people initially. However, this changed, and he slowly made friends who cherished his company.

Tsubomi will be leaving the school (Image via Studio Bones)

In the trailer, Mob seems to have mustered the courage to tell how he feels about Tsubomi Takane before she leaves. However, the trailer had a somber tone as things get violent and Shigeo’s psychic abilities are displayed.

The trailer also teased the presence of a much more powerful villain and Shigeo’s younger brother, keen to lend a hand in tough situations. Fans will get enough context once the episodes are out.

Mob reaches 100 percent in the trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

The highlight of the trailer was that it incorporated a small portion of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 opening. A fast-paced song with a catchy riff accompanying powerful vocals certainly set the tone for the trailer. The song was perfect for the trailer's second half, which featured a lot more action.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release details

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will debut on October 5, 2022. The tweet above was uploaded by the official Twitter account of the series on September 3, 2022. Japanese viewers can watch the series on the popular TV channel Tokyo MX every Wednesday at 00:00 JST. The episodes will also be broadcast on BS Fuji.

Fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime an hour after it is aired on Tokyo MX.

Cartoon Network will also be streaming the episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. However, on Cartoon Network, the first episode will be released on October 7, 2022, and further episodes will be released every Friday.

