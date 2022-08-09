Mob Psycho 100 season 3 opening may just be the best in the series 

Fans of Mob Psycho 100 are going berserk after the opening of the series' third season was released on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The fanbase has been gearing up for the third season and the opening gave fans some idea as to what they can expect from next season.

Like the first two seasons’ opening songs, season three's opening was performed by the Japanese band Mob Choir, which was created specifically for the show.

The opening song was released at the Crunchyroll Expo just before the debut of the series' season three on October 5, 2022, making it even more exciting for Mob Psycho fans.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 opening is a hit among fans

The opening for the third season was electrifying. The guitar and the drums perfectly accompanied the vocalist and pumped up the audience. Fans believe this is the best opening they have heard so far.

Although the first and second openings were good, the third opening was fast-paced, and the chorus had a catchy melody. The drummer did a great job and had some impressive fills that showed the drummer's skills.

Like previous Mob Psycho 100 openings, the visuals for the third season's opening were stunning. The animation was phenomenal, and many fans described it as “trippy” owing to the nature of the visuals.

The opening began with the faces of different characters in the series, which later transitioned to pop art-like visuals of Mob and Reigen. The animators have done a phenomenal job in creating an atmosphere for shots that seem to have been taken from the anime itself.

It was exciting to see Mob when he reaches 100% in the series. The animation looks quite promising, and fans are excited to see how the series performs. They hope that the season ends on a high note.

Mob Psycho 100 plot

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama is a young boy who realizes that he has psychic powers and can control them quite well. But, he also knows that his power is a threat to others’ lives when he can’t control it fully. Much like any other young boy in the series, he wishes to use his powers to impress the girl he likes, Tsubomi. However, she quickly gets bored of his tricks and moves on.

Mob realized he wanted to control his powers and came across a young man named Reigen Arataka. While he might seem like a psychic to Mob, he is a conman who uses Mob’s skills for his gains. He poses as an esper and takes on projects, calling Mob to take care of the spirit causing problems for his client. The power he displays is nothing compared to what he’s capable of when he explodes, and nobody can stop him in that state.

