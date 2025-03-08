Momoshiki's silence teases the true nature of Boruto's existence

Boruto and Momoshiki had replaced the Naruto and Kurama duo, essentially embodying the inner demon trope prominent throughout Shounen. While Momoshiki's constant antagonistic roles and actions essentially solidified him as one of the main obstacles for the protagonist, he has been completely absent in the recent chapters after the time skip.

Given that the protagonist was already highly compatible with Momoshiki and served as one of the ideal candidates for the reincarnation process, the reincarnation process may have somehow evolved into a much different form. This could have led to the starkly different personality of the protagonist alongside the insidious Otsutsuki's absence.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto's revival might've been the biggest turning point in the story

Boruto as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto and Momoshiki, alongside their inner dialogue and internal struggle for control, were a major part of the narrative. Although Momoshiki himself didn't manifest much throughout the narrative despite the rampant involvement of Otsutsukis, his appearances ended up in numerous key events.

One of the major events was the loss of Sasuke's Rinnegan, followed by the protagonist's resurrection. Although the actual reincarnation process wasn't properly described in the anime, the manga describes the entire process as a gradual grafting process. The Kama seal serves as the main source of data, from which the original Otsutsuki's data is decompressed and overwritten upon the vessel's body.

Kawaki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist's death at the hands of Kawaki occurred while the Kama was extracted up to eighty-two percent. Momoshiki then sacrificed the remaining eighteen percent in order to heal and replace the protagonist's missing organs with actual Otsutsuki cells.

Unfortunately, the new Otsutsuki cells did not contain Momoshiki's data and had become Otsutsuki cells belonging to the protagonist, essentially making him a full-blooded Otsutsuki.

While Momoshiki mentioned that the technique used to revive the protagonist had essentially halted his own reincarnation, the actual nature of the complication hadn't been fully revealed. The current protagonist's drastic change in personality and overly calm and confident demeanor were initially taken as signs of his harsh lifestyle following the Omnipotence.

Momoshiki temporarily in his vessel (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, the new personality might be an adverse effect of the odd revival process used by Momoshiki. Momoshiki's revival essentially ensured that he wouldn't be able to fully resurrect, but another effect might have been the merging of the protagonist's psyche and Momoshiki's own psyche.

Given the odd nature of the protagonist's revival, it is entirely possible that Momoshiki's consciousness lingered for a few years after the Omnipotence and later completely merged with Boruto's consciousness. This could have created the current personality that is both confident and cold.

The numerous anomalies, like the Shinju appearing, also hint that the protagonist might have turned into an entirely different kind of entity instead of a normal Otsutsuki, resulting in Momoshiki's absence.

Final thoughts

Momoshiki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be released on March 18, 2025, and will mainly focus on Konohamaru's fate, which rests in the hands of Matsuri. The plot so far has not acknowledged Momoshiki's presence, but given the significance of Otsutsukis, it is possible that his actual status is revealed in the next few chapters.

