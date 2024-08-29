Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 is scheduled to release on August 31, 2024 at 10 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on the popular streaming platform - ABEMA. Viewers residing outside Japan can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode focused on the tale of Acerola Princess and the longest-surviving vampire, whose sole aim is to consume her. This was an interesting episode that took the focus away from the likes of Nadeko and Ononoki.

Despite the sudden shift in the setting, there was plenty of elements that made it interesting to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 ahead of its release.

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of a character whose name contains the word “suic*de”.

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 is slated to release on August 31, 2024 at 10 pm JST.

Despite time zone differences, most regions across the globe will be able to access the episode on the same date. The exact release times for Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 as well as corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Philippine Time 9 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday August 31, 2024

Where to watch Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8?

Fans residing in Japan can watch Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 on ABEMA.

The platform obtained exclusive streaming rights in the country. It's also noteworthy to mention that the platform will stream the episode for free. However, the same cannot be said for international audiences.

Fans outside Japan can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll, but they must avail the platform’s paid services to view the episode. The platform will also give fans the English-subtitled version of the episode, which will be simulcast shortly after it's streamed in Japan.

A brief recap of Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 7

Expand Tweet

The episode begins with the introduction of Deathtopia Virtuoso Suic*de-Master. She's a vampire who firmly believes in only consuming the flesh of the people she has killed.

She soon learns about Princess Acerola whose beauty is the reason for the death of thousands of people. Drawn to her beauty, Deathtopia Virtuoso Suic*de-Master attempted to attack the princess and consume her flesh. However, she failed repeatedly and realized that the lowly human had monstrous powers she couldn’t comprehend.

Her lackey, Tropicalesque Home-A-Wave Dog-Strings, was shocked to hear that she not only failed to consume the human’s flesh but also invited her to the castle. A few moments earlier, it was revealed that Deathtopia Virtuoso Suic*de-Master struck a deal with Princess Acerola.

The vampire offered to be the princess’ counsel in the hopes of finding a way to lift the curse. In exchange, the vampire would be able to consume her flesh once she loses her powers.

What to expect in Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8?

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 8 will most likely focus on the tale of Princess Acerola’s journey.

As said by the witch, her curse will be lifted when she finally finds an individual whom she can save. However, this is a dangerous journey, as any human who comes in contact with her, finds a way to sacrifice their life for her as an offering.

That's when Deathtopia Virtuoso Suic*de-Master comes into the picture, as she will be her counsel in this journey. It will be interesting to see how the two work together and achieve their common goal.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

