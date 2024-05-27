Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20: Exact release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20, will be released on June 2, 2024. After waiting for over two weeks, the latest installment came as a fresh breeze of air, beginning a new adventure for the protagonist, who is en route to a labyrinth in Begaritt Continent’s city of Rapan.

Normally the traveling would have taken two years, but Rudeuss had some help that would save him a lot of time. One of the reasons behind the episode was, given it would begin the Transfer Labyrinth Arc, fans anticipated seeing Roxy, Paul, and other characters. However, the latest episode was all but Rudeus and Elinalise’s journey.

Given the journey to the labyrinth is far from completion, the coming episode will continue to see how Rudeus and Elinalise survive the harsh continent filled with ferocious monsters. Follow along with the article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20 be released

With no change in its schedule, as mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20 will be released this Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the nineteenth episode for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, June 3, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. The anime streaming giant has made all seasons and specials of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan.

Given Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in some regions of Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20 and all the latest episodes of the series will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, for free.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 18

Teleportation seal, as seen in Mushoku Tensei (Image via Bind)

After making up his mind, Rudeus informed Elinalise that he would be traveling to Begaritt with her and would even help her with her curse. Rudeus later told Nanahoshi about his travel plans that would take almost two years, making it impossible for him to contribute to her research with his Mana.

Being thankful for everything he helped her with, she gave him a book of teleportation circles that would help him complete his journey in just a month. Nanahoshi told Rudeus that she was keeping this a secret from everyone, adhering to Orstead’s orders. Rudeus was relieved that he might make it to his home at the very moment when Sylphy would be giving birth to their first child.

A Succubus, as seen in Mushoku Tensei (Image via Bind)

Rudeus and Elinalise bid farewell to all their loved ones and embarked on their journey to Begaritt. Following the map, they encountered a seal which Rudeus opened by chanting an incantation that Nanahoshi gave him. The duo eventually made it to Begaritt, but it was still a long way to Rapan. While teleporting, Rudeuss noticed that there was a significant time lag.

During their journey, they encountered multiple threats from infamous monsters and creatures like the Succubus, a pair of Griffins, and more. However, it was not just these creatures, as Elinalise was also challenged by her own curse. Despite the ordeals, the resolve between Rudeus and Elinalise to reunite with Paul and others to rescue Zenith was unwavering.

After an excruciating fight with the Griffiths, the duo decided to relax and have dinner. Eventually, Elinalise subtly hinted that she had a history with Paul, which was not a big surprise for Rudeus. The end of the episode saw the duo finally making it to Rapan.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20, titled “Entering the Labyrinth,” is anticipated to see Rudeus and Elinalise finally reunite with Paul, Roxy, and others, who is set to make the audience emotional. The setting of the episode will be in Rapan, given that Rudeus and Elinalise have to be briefed about the ongoing situation.

The characters will devise a plan to strategically trade their steps, given the entity holding Zenith in its possession can’t be subdued that easily.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20.