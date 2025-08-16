My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7: Marin confronts weight gain, Gojo's support and a step towards better cosplay photography

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 premiered on Sunday, August 18, 2025 at 01:30 am JST. CloverWorks has gone above and beyond to deliver a stunning experience with this second season of the anime adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda's manga.

Episode 7 revealed something major for Marin Kitagawa - she had gained weight. Her cosplay outfits were now tighter and she couldn't fit into her skin-tight clothing. As a model, that was unacceptable, but it wouldn't deter her from dropping a few pounds soon. Also, Marin's hard work paid off in her buying a DSLR and getting excited for an upcoming cosplay event.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 recap

Marin, Hikaru, Manabu and Riho (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "Capture Those Delicious Memories!", My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 at the salon, attended to by Hikaru, Manabu and Riho. While they did her hair and nails, she showed them Gojo and the gifts he had given her. Midway through the conversation, Manabu hinted that Marin's face was a little chubbier.

Moving forward, next Marin was at one her modelling photo shoots. After the shoot, she was in the backroom joined by her co-models. They were speaking of romantic connections made one prettier, as one had recently gotten into a relationship and looked even more beautiful.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 then witnessed Marin's manager drop the bomb - she had indeed gained weight. Not believing it entirely, she rushed home to find that most her fitting clothes were now tight. At school, she shared the bad news with her friends, who seemed to agree and suggested that she diet.

Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

The same night, she once had dinner at Gojo's and the boy packed breakfast for her. But her stomach growled along the way and she devoured the meal upon reaching home. Another day later, she told Gojo of her apparent weight gain and he managed to crack it.

Despite her eating healthy at his place, she was also having the food meant for breakfast the same night. Moving on, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 then showcased Marin invite Gojo to go shopping after school. They eventually ended up in a park, with Marin buying long socks to stretch, an old fashion move.

As it stands, she had also purchased a DSLR camera, an expensive one at that. Gojo was now more terrified of the blonde, but that dissipated once she askd him to photograph her in her new socks and hairstyle. Needless to say, the pictures were aboslutely stunning.

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

Once done, Marin requested to swing by Gojo's place as there was something she needed to capture. Using the new DSLR, she photographed Gojo's grandfather, a picture she would treasure. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 ended with the revelation of Marin and Gojo likely attending a cosplay event.

This would be special considering now their photographs would be a lot better. Moreover, the event was one where Amane Himeno would be present in another stunning costume.

