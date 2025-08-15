Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Episode 7 was the next clue into discovering Nazuna Nanakusa's past, this time set in a school. Whilst attending the classes a decade ago, Nazuna got acquainted with one Kyoko Meijiro. The two girls' contrasting personalities and a love for detective novels brought them close. Though, Meijiro did look oddly familiar.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Nazuna and Ko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 has been scheduled to drop on August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.

Ad

Trending

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Friday August 22, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday August 22, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Friday August 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Friday August 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Friday August 22, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday August 22, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday August 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday August 23, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 8?

Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will first be available in Japan on various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be accessible for international viewers to stream as well.

Ad

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will be available shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll and platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 brief recap

Nazuna and Ko share a kiss (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "You're Too Stupid", the episode began with Nazuna and Ko now outside a school. They were determined to "discover" the former's past and hence ventured forth. Whilst roaming the corridors, they stumbled upon a class in session, being taught by a familiar redhead - Niko Hirata.

Ad

After, the pair spoke to her and explained the situation to her. She thus invited them to join her class henceforth. As seen, Nazuna was awkward in class while Ko had a surprising confidence. Following one of the sessions, Ko was wandering the hallways and found an empty room, within it, the journal of "Kyoko Meijiro".

As he read through, he found mentions of Nazuna and went straight to approach her. So, the pink-haired girl decided to spill the beans - Meijiro was her first human friend who had lost her parents in a vampire attack. She had run into her 10 year ago when she was taking the same class at the same school.

Ad

Meijiro and Nazuna (Image via LIDENFILMS)

There was something about silently reading detective novels in a quiet room that drew Nazuna to Meijiro. Elsewhere, Meijiro was taken up by how intriguing and child-like Nazuna was. Each passing day witnessed the pair grow closer. One day, a confession to Meijiro led to her telling Nazuna about her parents' issues.

Ad

Akin to the novels they read, the latter suggested an "investigation" of the disloyalty allegation against Meijiro's father. However, when they rummaged through his room, they only found things centering on Meijiro, even an unused lighter she had gifted him. The episode ended with them possibly being caught.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 8? (Speculative)

Nazuna and Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to pick up exactly where the previous installment ended - Meijiro and Nazuna watching on in horror as the doorknob to the room they were in rattled. There were clearly no signs of disloyalty from the former's father, only evidence that he truly loved his daughter.

Ad

But in this case, there was no escape. Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 might showcase the next bit of the flashback and shed light on the vampire attack Nazuna mentions. It might delve deeper into Meijiro's character, given her curiously familiar appearance and that of her father's lighter she found.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More