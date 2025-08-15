Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
Episode 7 was the next clue into discovering Nazuna Nanakusa's past, this time set in a school. Whilst attending the classes a decade ago, Nazuna got acquainted with one Kyoko Meijiro. The two girls' contrasting personalities and a love for detective novels brought them close. Though, Meijiro did look oddly familiar.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 has been scheduled to drop on August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.
Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 8?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will first be available in Japan on various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be accessible for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will be available shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll and platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 brief recap
Titled "You're Too Stupid", the episode began with Nazuna and Ko now outside a school. They were determined to "discover" the former's past and hence ventured forth. Whilst roaming the corridors, they stumbled upon a class in session, being taught by a familiar redhead - Niko Hirata.
After, the pair spoke to her and explained the situation to her. She thus invited them to join her class henceforth. As seen, Nazuna was awkward in class while Ko had a surprising confidence. Following one of the sessions, Ko was wandering the hallways and found an empty room, within it, the journal of "Kyoko Meijiro".
As he read through, he found mentions of Nazuna and went straight to approach her. So, the pink-haired girl decided to spill the beans - Meijiro was her first human friend who had lost her parents in a vampire attack. She had run into her 10 year ago when she was taking the same class at the same school.
There was something about silently reading detective novels in a quiet room that drew Nazuna to Meijiro. Elsewhere, Meijiro was taken up by how intriguing and child-like Nazuna was. Each passing day witnessed the pair grow closer. One day, a confession to Meijiro led to her telling Nazuna about her parents' issues.
Akin to the novels they read, the latter suggested an "investigation" of the disloyalty allegation against Meijiro's father. However, when they rummaged through his room, they only found things centering on Meijiro, even an unused lighter she had gifted him. The episode ended with them possibly being caught.
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 8? (Speculative)
Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to pick up exactly where the previous installment ended - Meijiro and Nazuna watching on in horror as the doorknob to the room they were in rattled. There were clearly no signs of disloyalty from the former's father, only evidence that he truly loved his daughter.
But in this case, there was no escape. Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 might showcase the next bit of the flashback and shed light on the vampire attack Nazuna mentions. It might delve deeper into Meijiro's character, given her curiously familiar appearance and that of her father's lighter she found.
