  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Aug 15, 2025 23:30 GMT
Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Episode 7 was the next clue into discovering Nazuna Nanakusa's past, this time set in a school. Whilst attending the classes a decade ago, Nazuna got acquainted with one Kyoko Meijiro. The two girls' contrasting personalities and a love for detective novels brought them close. Though, Meijiro did look oddly familiar.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Nazuna and Ko (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nazuna and Ko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 has been scheduled to drop on August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:30 amFridayAugust 22, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amFridayAugust 22, 2025
British Summer Time03:30 pmFridayAugust 22, 2025
Central European Summer Time04:30 pmFridayAugust 22, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmFridayAugust 22, 2025
Philippine Time10:30 pmFridayAugust 22, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmFridayAugust 22, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amSaturdayAugust 23, 2025
Ad

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 8?

Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will first be available in Japan on various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be accessible for international viewers to stream as well.

Ad

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 will be available shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll and platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer will also be streaming the episode.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 brief recap

Nazuna and Ko share a kiss (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nazuna and Ko share a kiss (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "You're Too Stupid", the episode began with Nazuna and Ko now outside a school. They were determined to "discover" the former's past and hence ventured forth. Whilst roaming the corridors, they stumbled upon a class in session, being taught by a familiar redhead - Niko Hirata.

Ad

After, the pair spoke to her and explained the situation to her. She thus invited them to join her class henceforth. As seen, Nazuna was awkward in class while Ko had a surprising confidence. Following one of the sessions, Ko was wandering the hallways and found an empty room, within it, the journal of "Kyoko Meijiro".

As he read through, he found mentions of Nazuna and went straight to approach her. So, the pink-haired girl decided to spill the beans - Meijiro was her first human friend who had lost her parents in a vampire attack. She had run into her 10 year ago when she was taking the same class at the same school.

Ad
Meijiro and Nazuna (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Meijiro and Nazuna (Image via LIDENFILMS)

There was something about silently reading detective novels in a quiet room that drew Nazuna to Meijiro. Elsewhere, Meijiro was taken up by how intriguing and child-like Nazuna was. Each passing day witnessed the pair grow closer. One day, a confession to Meijiro led to her telling Nazuna about her parents' issues.

Ad

Akin to the novels they read, the latter suggested an "investigation" of the disloyalty allegation against Meijiro's father. However, when they rummaged through his room, they only found things centering on Meijiro, even an unused lighter she had gifted him. The episode ended with them possibly being caught.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 8? (Speculative)

Nazuna and Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nazuna and Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 is set to pick up exactly where the previous installment ended - Meijiro and Nazuna watching on in horror as the doorknob to the room they were in rattled. There were clearly no signs of disloyalty from the former's father, only evidence that he truly loved his daughter.

Ad

But in this case, there was no escape. Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 might showcase the next bit of the flashback and shed light on the vampire attack Nazuna mentions. It might delve deeper into Meijiro's character, given her curiously familiar appearance and that of her father's lighter she found.

Related links:

About the author
Casey Mendez

Casey Mendez

Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.

Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy. 

Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.

When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Casey Mendez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications