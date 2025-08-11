  • home icon
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Aug 11, 2025 02:30 GMT
Marin as Rei-sama (Image via CloverWorks)
Marin as Rei-sama (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as per the anime's official website. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series, much to the excitement of viewers. The first season was a major success, and the studio answered fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited second season.

Episode 6 was the culmination of all previous efforts - the cultural festival. Marin's outfit was complete thanks to Gojo's dedication and a little touch from Seira. To round it all off, her cosplay and performance as Rei-sama floored viewers at the pageant and her class ended up winning the event.

Amidst it all, Gojo felt his heart flutter when he saw Marin on stage. Elsewhere, at the end, Marin wanted a photo with Gojo, but was interrupted. Put simply, there were hints of romance in the air.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)
Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, August 16, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release.

The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 pmSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
British Summer Time04:00 pmSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
Philippine Time11:30 pmSaturdayAugust 17, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amSundayAugust 18, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:00 amSundayAugust 18, 2025
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7?

Seira (Image via CloverWorks)
Seira (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 will be available on Sunday, August 18, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10:00 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.

For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 brief recap

Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)
Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled I'll Make It Happen, No Matter What with These Two Hands, the episode began with Marin and Gojo adding final touches to the former's outfit. The only thing remaining was a Rainbow Rose, too expensive to purchase and quite tough to make by hand. But one of Marin's friends, Seira, knew exactly what to do.

The same night, Marin and Gojo came home to a dinner cooked by the latter's grandfather. Through this, and his classmates, Gojo was learning the essence of relying on others. The next day was the first day of the cultural festival, with Class 1-5 hard at work at their stall.

Day 2 was the one with the beauty pageant. That was the final event on the list and looked like Class 1-5's last hope of winning the festival altogether. Gojo, to avoid being disturbed, want to do Marin's make-up privately. But the room he chose was soon filled by their classmates eager to see Marin transform.

Marin as Rei-sama (Image via CloverWorks)
Marin as Rei-sama (Image via CloverWorks)

Initially, the boy felt pressure and his hands shook. However, he calmed himself and told himself that many were relying on him and his skills, he couldn't let the down. With laser focus and a steady hand, Gojo got to work. The scene then transitioned to the pageant itself and upon being called emerged Rei-sama.

To say everyone was floored would be understatement. At the back, Gojo felt his heart flutter upon seeing Marin in her complete cosplay, akin to when he first saw a Hina Doll. By the end, Class 1-5 managed to win the beauty pageant and the festival as a whole too. Thus, this was cause for celebration.

The entire class went out for food, drinks and karaoke, having an absolute blast. After a lot of socializing, Gojo stepped out for a breather and was soon joined by Marin. The pair spoke as headed to the arcade. Marin wanted to get a photo with Gojo, but they interrupted by the other boys who took a group one with Gojo.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)
Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

With the cultural festival a success, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 is set to move the spotlight back to the Marin and Gojo. For Marin, the last thing about her was her modelling career. It is likely that the seventh episode will visit that aspect of her life.

Again, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 7 may look at how this ties Gojo into her life. Given his experiences so far with Marin's cosplays and being her part time cameraman, he may play a part in helping her model for outfit before it is time for the real thing.

Casey Mendez

