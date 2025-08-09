Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
The sixth episode witnessed Anko narrowly miss her target as a Kabura cleared room 307 of her personal items. Elsewhere, Midori Kohakobe's character received a bit of a deep dive with the introduction of "L.G." aka Love Green, her offspring. Both her own and Love's personal items were disposed of to rule them out as options for Anko to exploit, for the time being.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 has been scheduled to drop on August 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after its broadcast on Japan's various television networks.
Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 7?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be accessible for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 will be available shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode, along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 brief recap
The episode began with Kabura finding out that Anko had visited the hospital she, Nazuna and Ko were at. However, by clearing room 307, they managed to evade the detective. The run-in with Kabura allowed Nazuna recall some more of her past, as she introduced Ko to a place she found peaceful, outside the city.
Moving forward, next line to save was Midori Kohakobe. She seemed uninterested in her past, yet needed to find items that could potentially harm her. Here, Midori's offspring "L.G." aka Love Green was introduced. A true Otaku at heart, the pair had met at a gaming convention and the man immediately fell for her.
Thus, she turned him into a vampire and had kept his identity a secret from others. As she clarified, she found him to be a superb guy and didn't want anyone else having him for themselves. After informing him of the present situation, Love agreed to dispose of all of Midori's personal items.
With that done, the discussion came to him. Love too was a vampire and hence was also in Anko's crosshairs. However, with the straightest of faces, he refused to divulge what items were personal to him. This began a guessing game, where Midori, Nazuna and Ko attempted to find out what the items were.
After thinking for a little bit, Ko narrowed it down to something being related to Midori. Again, following a fair bit of "analysis" by the trio, the items personal to Love were a stack of self-drawn doujinshi of Midori. This was fueled by his deep love for her, where he spent endless time practising and finalizing a product.
Hence, the items were retrieved from Love's old apartment and taken to the rooftop. There, a bonfire was set up and the books tossed in, potentially saving Love too from Anko's clutches. This was especially given that they were created when he was human and held value to him.
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 7? (speculative)
Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 may continue digging deeper into Nazuna's past and fleshing out the other members of the cast. With Kabura and Midori done, the next likely candidate due for a flashback may be Niko Hirata. But then again, given her time as a vampire, it may more likely that she provides some kind of clue to Nazuna's past.
After all, both of Nazuna and Ko are on a journey of "self-discovery" and at the present moment, even the smallest hint about the former's past could be crucial in ensuring she stays safe from Anko.
