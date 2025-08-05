  • home icon
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:30 GMT
A new challenger enters the fray (Image via Studio Mother)
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 is set for release on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 release date and time

Ajisai, Kaho and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. Depending on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either at various times on Monday, August 11, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time09:00 amMondayAugust 11, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:00 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025
British Summer Time05:00 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025
Central European Summer Time06:00 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:30 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025
Philippine Time12:00 amTuesdayAugust 12, 2025
Japanese Standard Time01:00 amTuesdayAugust 12, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time02:00 amTuesdayAugust 12, 2025
Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6?

Renako Amaori (Image via Studio Mother)
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 will first air in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. The episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 brief recap

Satsuki Koto (Image via Studio Mother)
Episode 5 began with Renako at school, recalling everything that had happened with Mai so far and the extension of their "battle" till graduation. Her thoughts were interrupted by Satsuki Koto asking to speak to her privately. On the roof, the latter surprised Renako out of her wits by asking to date her.

The pink-haired girl quickly realized Satsuki's intentions - use her to hurt Mai as a means of getting revenge. But Satsuki denied and simply mentioned that she liked Renako and the two should date for sometime. Back in class, Renako seemed to be grappling with this now before Ajisai approached, perking Renako up greatly.

She asked Renako to join herself, Kaho and Mai to hang out after school. However, with just one look, Mai covered for her, understanding that she didn't want to. Before she could leave, Satsuki entered the fray and claimed that she and Renako had plans, pulling her away from the group and left Mai visibly rattled.

Renako and Satsuki start dating (Image via Studio Mother)
Satsuki and Renako then had a conversation which led to the former putting forth a deal - she would make up with Mai if Renako agreed to date her for 2 weeks. This was because Mai was too dense to realize how Satsuki felt and to apologise for hurting her. Also, Satsuki was Renako could stop Mai's Suitors Party.

Renako agreed as the pair visited a nearby Shrine, a place close to Satsuki. She admitted that she didn't like Renako (romantically), but wanted to fulfill her end of the deal. Thus, their "relationship" began from the next day, Satsuki learning of Renako's gaming interest and shared a book with her for them to get closer.

Needless to mention, Mai had noticed and one day asked to see Renako privately. Seated in her car, Mai cut to the chase - she realised what Satsuki's intentions were and encouraged Renako to play along. She stated that the dark-haired girl was kind and a great friend to her and that she was allowing this to proceed.

The episode ended with Renako and Satsuki leaving the classroom at the end of the day and encountering Mai at the door - potentially sparking a showdown.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6? (speculative)

A new showdown (Image via Studio Mother)
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 is poised to pick up where the previous left off - Mai's response to Satsuki and Renako leaving the classrom hand in hand. While the deal does position them as a couple for two weeks, it also opens the door for Renako to learn more about Satsuki.

Through that, there be more clarity on Satsuki and Mai's relationship and a deeper dive into why the former is intent on seeing this deal through. At the moment, it looks like There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 6 and subsequent episodes will focus on Renako and Satsuki exclusively.

