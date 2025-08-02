Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on Friday, August 08, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
The fifth episode featured the second half of Kabura's origin story, which was introduced in the previous installment. Haru was revealed to be Nazuna's mother and had left the girl in Kabura's care when she disappeared.
Identical to her mother in looks, Nazuna was born a vampire and now finally grasped her feelings towards Kabura. The episode also teased Anko's next target.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, August 08, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.
Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 6?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and it will be available to stream shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode, along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 brief recap
Episode 5 featured the second half of Kabura's origin story, picking up at the point where the previous installment left off. Now a vampire, Kabura and Haru were freer with each other, going out drinking at night and the latter even got Kabura employed at the same hospital, as the director there himself was a vampire.
One night over drinks, Haru revealed to Kabura that she was contemplating marriage. It wasn't to be with a vampire, but a human and added to it, she was with child. Kabura was understandably taken aback and Haru soon disappeared, leaving a note with the dark-haired girl.
In it, she requested Kabura to care for her daughter, a vampire child born of a vampire-human union. Initially, she intended to kill the girl, her frustrations at not being Haru's lover boiling over. However, when she melted instantly when she set sights on the child, an identical copy of her mother and named Nazuna Nanakusa.
Thus, Kabura cared for her and brought her up. Even though she expressed irritation at seeing Nazuna, she had an undeniable motherly approach to the girl. Thus, Nazuna and Ko left, now clearer on the former's past and with an idea that being born a vampire meant no personal items could be weaponized.
The pair returned the next day to visit Kabura, but were disallowed from speaking till they fulfilled Kabura's "condition" - Nazuna in a nurse outfit and Ko a patient. They voiced their idea to Kabura, who would take precaution by disposing of room 307's items. The episode ended with Anko picking her next target, "Kohabe L.G.".
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 6? (speculative)
With information on Nazuna's past clearer now, Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 should breifly shift focus to Anko Uguisu. She didn't make it in time to the hospital's room 307, which had been cleaned out by Kabura. Thus, the next target was going to a certain "Kohakobe".
This is undoubtedly Midori Kohakobe, one of the vampires that Ko and Nazuna are familiar with. Given the depth of detail Kabura's origin story was afforded, it is likely that Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 may delve into her past as well and how she ties into the story with relation to Nazuna.
Also Read:
- Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 release details
- The Water Magician episode 5 release details
- The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4 release details