Call of the Night season 2 episode 5: Kabura's past reveals a promise to Haru and Nazuna's origins as Anko picks her next target

Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 released on Friday, August 01, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST. The episode was a continuation from exactly where the previous one had left off. As it stands, Haru was the mother of Nazuna and had disppeared, leaving the girl in Kabura's care. Being born of the union of a vampire and human, Nazuna had been a vampire from the very onset.

Thus, with Haru gone, Kabura had done her best to care for her daughter in an attempt to stay true to Haru's request. Moreover, with that, the bond between Kabura and Nazuna was now clearer. Again, each of the vampire ladies had little to fear from Anko, as they weren't any items as such from their past that could be used against them.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 recap

Haru and Kabura in Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The episode picked up where the previous one left off - Haru turned Kabura into a vampire and the pair went out drinking. Whilst bar hopping, the former informed Kabura that the hospital's director, a vampire too, had agreed to employ her as a nurse. She also handed the woman a blood bag, a little something to start her off.

Briefly back to the present, Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 showcased Nazuna and Ko listen intently to Kabura's story. She then proceeded to explain to pair who Haru was. Switching to the story again, Haru revealed her intentions of marrying a human and her pregnancy to Kabura over drinks.

The dark-haired woman was taken aback and when alone, was visibly grappling with her not being Haru's lover, just her offspring. Soon, Haru disappeared and left a note requesting Kabura to check up on her daughter from time to time. However, Kabura found it stupid and visited her apartment to kill the child.

Nazuna Nanakusa in Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

But the girl at the apartment stunned her - Haru's daughter looked identical to her, named Nazuna. Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 then showcased Kabura tell Nazuna that Haru was her mother and her being born a vampire. Moreover, she couldn't recall anything from her early past as her mind was akin to a child's.

Thus, Kabura cared for her and even taught her to speak, keeping true to Haru's request. But she stated that she felt tormented by her past memories whenever she saw Nazuna, which was also what Nazuna felt when she saw the black-haired woman. So Nazuna seemingly has no weakness for Anko to exploit.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 also revealed that Haru had Kabura a blood bag of her human blood, which she had been using to reconstruct her human memories. On the way out, Ko approached Kabura again and confronted her about voicing irritation at seeing Nazuna.

Kabura Honda in Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Their conversation veered into emotional territory as Kabura warned Ko not to dig deep into her feelings. But she did inform him that she may have had a bit of a soft spot for the pink-haired girl. Ko then met up with Nazuna outside and the pair made their way elsewhere, with the Nazuna now clearer about her origins.

She understood Kabura's feelings about caring for the child of the person she once loved, worsened by how closely they resembled each other. But she yet upheld what Haru had asked of her. The next night, Nazuna and Ko visited Kabura once more. Before they could speak, Kabura asked for her "condition".

Nazuna was to dress as a nurse and Ko as a patient. Kabura then explained that the items in room 307 had little effect on her as she wasn't greatly attached to them. But even so, they would be disposed off. Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 ended with Ko warning Kabura about Anko, who was now after one Kohabe LG.

