My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4: Festival excitement and the perfect cosplay has Marin and Gojo team up for a gender-bending cultural event

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 premiered on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. Following the interaction with Amane Himeno and with a better understanding of cosplay, Marin and Gojo were ready to face their next endeavor. This would come in the form of a gender-bent beauty pageant for their school cultural festival.

Ad

Marin had a specific choice and it was up to Gojo to help her out. The latter was stressed as to how to balance helping out his class, assembling Marin's outfit and caring for her grandfather. But a moment of genuine understanding from his classmates revealed to Gojo that he could actually focus on Marin's outfit and contribute to his class' efforts by helping her win the pageant.

My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 recap

Marin Kitagawa in My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "Has All My Measurements Memorized", My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 began with the announcement of the School Cultural Festival. Marin and Gojo's class were doing a Takoyaki stall. There would also be a beauty pageant, the announcement of which had everyone encouraging Marin to represent.

Ad

Trending

However, there was a twist - students entering needed to dress as the opposite gender, i.e., boys as girls and girls as boys. This meant Marin could cosplay, getting her quite excited. Thus, she decided to play Kogami Rei from PrezHost. Participants needed to perform for the same gender to "make their hearts flutter".

The excitement from Marin and the class ended up in everyone learning that Gojo was behind the former's cosplay outfits. Moving on, My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 showcased the character, Rei Kogami, that Marin was going to cosplay. She was an excellent student at school and worked as a host part-time.

Ad

Ray aka Rei Kogami in My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

Rei had developed a special relationship with transfer student Koyomi, whose bento boxed reminded her of her late mother's cooking. However, her words of praise and affection would feel inauthentic to Koyomi given her job as a host, which in reality were truly genuine. This was seen through a weeping Gojo's eyes.

Ad

The show had truly touched him and given him a thorough understanding of the character Marin wanted to cosplay. In their usual spot at school, the pair discussed how best to assemble the outfit. A three-piece suit with androgynous make-up was the way to go, with soles in Marin's shoes to make her look taller.

Rei-sama's suit would have a premium look to it, given her choice of job, yet not flashy at the same time. But there one challenge - Marin's waist was quite slender, so she would appear less convincing as a male. Again, Gojo had to help out with the class setting up their stall as well, which meant less time to spend on the outfit.

Ad

Marin and Gojo in My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 (Image via CloverWorks)

While this seemed like a challenge for Gojo, it had Marin blushing hard as it meant that the former had the blonde's measurements memorized. My Dress Up Darling season 2 episode 4 then witnessed Marin venture into making the outfit herself, following instructions given by Gojo how to go about it best.

Ad

Gojo returned to their class to help with the interior design. Contrary for what he thought, his classmates were incredibly understanding and enouraged him greatly to focus on the outfit. They were impressed enough at his prowess with a sewing machine, assuring him that they would take care of the interior design.

Excited and warmed by his classmates' gesture, Gojo rushed to catch up to Marin. With a gleam in his eyes, he managed to catch up to the blonde and together they visited Usami's store. With his help, they were able to find the best fabric to suit the outfit the pair were going to put together.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More