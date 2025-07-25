Call of the Night season 2 episode 4: Kabura's past reveals a new face and a likely key to Nazuna's origins

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 premiered on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The episode picked up where the previous installment left off. Nazuna and Ko were scared out of their wits when they stumbled upon Kabura Honda during their nightly hospital visit to uncover some kind of clue from Nazuna's past.

The episode was then a deep dive into the dark-haired woman's past, featuring what she was like as a human. It also introduced a new character who would likely play an important role when it came to understanding Nazuna's own past. Kabura, too, like others, was once a human, but that was a while ago, and the information she further revealed might just be important for Nazuna and Ko.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 recap

Kabura Honda in Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled Do You Want To Be Able To Run?, Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 resumed from where the previous episode dropped off - Nazuna and Ko running into Kabura at the hospital. Giving them the appropriate attire to roam the hospital, she "warned" them to stay away from a certain room, 307.

The scene briefly panned to Kabura sitting in her room, experiencing odd flashbacks. After that, it quickly changed to Nazuna and Ko. The former told Ko how she thought Kabura's condition would be to allow her to suck Ko's blood. As per Nazuna, Kabura was infamous for getting intimate with others' offspring.

Nonetheless, the pair continued wandering the hospital's halls, curious as to what was actually in room 307. They did make their way to the room's entrance, uncovering that a ghostly woman clad in a nurse's uniform was seen passing through its closed doors. Instantly, Ko knew it was likely Kabura.

Nazuna and Ko in Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As Nazuna and Ko spoke, the former let it slip that Kabura had been an odd cookie "for ages", which got Ko thinking. He excused himself to use the restroom, and inside, he was suddenly grabbed by Kabura. She took him back to the room she was in, whilst Nazuna panicked at being left alone and ended up in room 307.

Ko suspected that Nazuna was Kabura's offspring - off the mark. Nazuna found a photograph of herself and Kabura, reached to where Ko was, and stated that Kabura was her offspring - again, off the mark. She took the pair to room 304 and reiterated that sucking blood allowed vampires to feel/see what their victim felt/saw.

Kabura then handed Nazuna a pack of her blood from when she was human. Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 then showcased a flashback - a human Kabura with a Nazuna-like nurse attending to her. But it wasn't Nazuna, but someone named Haru Nanakusa. The pair developed a great bond during the time they spent.

Kabura becomes a vampire in Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Kabura was soon released and had barely returned to normal life before she fell sick once more and was back at the hospital. Attending to her once more was Haru, to whom she mentioned how she had heard her friends talk behind her back. Haru comforted the dark-haired girl and asked how she wanted to live.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 then featured one of Kabura's friends visiting her. The meeting seemed normal, but the girl knew of Kabura and how different activities were bad for her. One night, Kabura went up to the roof to Haru, speaking about how she hated her condition and wanted to simply live normally.

That led to Haru asking her if she liked someone. The answer was quite obvious, and the conditions seemed fulfilled. Up above, there was a blood moon as Haru was revealed as a vampire. Offering Kabura the chance to run again, she bit into her neck and sucked her blood, thus transforming the frail girl into a vampire.

