My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3: The world of cosplay and Amane's truth revealed as Gojo sees a different side of Marin

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 premiered on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The episode picked up exactly where the previous installment had ended, with Marin and Gojo learning that boobs could be equipped. To elaborate further, Amane introduced the pair to a whole new world, showcasing the intricacies of cosplay and its immense possibilities.
The episode also revealed the emotional origins behind Amane's love for cosplay. For him, it was a medium of escape and something that brought him genuine happiness. Towards the end, the episode revealed two contrasting sides of Marin Kitagawa in a hilarious yet insightful manner.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 recap
Titled I Wuuuuv Slice-of-Life Scenes!, the episode began with Gojo's stunned expression upon learning that boobs could be equipped. Amane then proceeded to take Marin and Gojo to a cosplay store, showing them how convincing these props could be regarding cosplay and the other related items.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 then showcased Gojo asking Amane about his makeup. The former was well-versed in doing male makeup for a girl and was curious about the opposite. Amane explained that he used eye shadow to make his eyes appear bigger and fit with his current cosplay.
He also suggested using concealer to hide dark circles and, in his case, his five o'clock shadow. All in all, Gojo was having a jolly time exchanging and absorbing new information on the intricacies of cosplay. Marin browsed the colored eye contact section while Gojo and Amane looked at wigs and crafting materials.
The store they were in was considerably large and home to a huge variety of cosplay items. It was a haven for those wanting to cosplay but unable to make their own props/outfits. As Amane stated, it supported those who loved cosplay. Back outside, Marin was gushing over her pictures with Amane.
This was when two other cosplayers approached to do the same. They were taken aback and highly impressed upon learning that Amane was actually a male. Lots of photographs were clicked, and Marin, Amane, and Gojo had an amazing time before settling down on one side for a little break.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 then revealed Amane's backstory — it was his older sister who first did his makeup and roused his interest in the same. That was when he began cosplaying. Being a guy, he was smaller and his voice was lighter than his schoolmates, but cosplay was an escape for him.
He got a girlfriend who one day found out about his hobby. She labelled him as creepy, but Amane didn't let that affect him, and soon ended things with her. The story brought tears to Marin's eyes, and Amane reassured her that he was over it, had learned to love himself, and the cosplay event had been very wholesome for him.
Amane admitted that he thought Gojo found him odd due to their discussion about girls' makeup. However, Gojo firmly stated that he was impressed and never dared to make him feel that way, as he empathized with the boy internally. The day ended with Gojo and Marin wowed by the real Amane as they bid farewell.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 moved to the next day, where Marin had Gojo attend one of her model photo shoots. There, he learned how professional and respected Marin really was. Soon after, he witnessed a completely different side of her, celebrating her favorite character, Shizuka-tan's birthday.
