Call of the Night season 2 episode 3: A familiar threat, old ties and vampire fragilities as things heat up

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 premiered on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST and picked up exactly where the previous installment had left off. Anko Uguisu made her season 2 return and directly confronted Ko, Hatsuka, Mahiru and Akkun. Through her introduction, the episode presented important information about vampires and their weaknesses.

The installment also teased a glimpse into Nazuna's past, a topic that had suddenly become very relevant. This was especially true for Ko, who had now seen the detective and wanted to protect Nazuna at all costs. Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 concluded with a strange encounter Nazuna, Kabura and Ko, something that will likely be addressed in the next bit.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3: A familiar foe

Anko Uguisu (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "No Ghosts in Haunted Houses", the episode with Ko, Hatsuka, Akkun and Mahiru confronted by detective/vampire hunter Anko Uguisu. In a flash, she slipped glasses on Akkun's face before repeatedly stabbing him. She wanted to know which vampire had made him their offspring.

She immediately got her answer as Seri intervened. Hatsuka jumped in too, holding off another of Anko's attacks. Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 revealed that a vampire's personal items prior to turning could become their weakness, its potency depending on how precious it was to them.

Hatsuka disarmed Anko and chose to end the fight there, walking away with her group. But as they left, the detective mentioned Nazuna and Kiku, putting Ko and Mahiru respectively on edge. With Ko's blood, Akkun was healed and all of them regrouped at Nazuna's apartment to exchange information.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3: Forgotten lives

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Anko Uguisu's surfacing had set off major alarm bells, as she was digging into the vampires' pasts. As Hatuska states in Call of the Night season 2 episode 3, vampire-fication was akin to rebirth, with the individual slowly forgetting their human past. Nazuna was asked about her past, which she simply dismissed.

With the others soon bidding farewell, Nazuna and Ko were left alone. The boy had been meaning to ask Nazuna about her past, but hadn't gotten the opportunity. He learned that she too had fallen for someone once and didn't want her to meet her end at the hands of Anko.

Elsewhere, Seri and Akkun were perched high up on a ledge. They shared a heart-touching moment about their first meeting and the way they fell for each other. Seri broke Akkun's glasses as they floated into the night, free to do as they desired and by each other's side.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3: A curious encounter

Kabura Honda (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 then switched to a gathering of Niko, Seri, Midori, Hatsuka and Akkun. The objective - retrieve items from their human past and destory them. But intriguingly, Kabura was absent was working the night shift. Back at Nazuna's place, Ko uncovered the girl's age and found it "very realistic".

The pair were trying to find something related to Nazuna's past when they stumbled upon a hospital card. Curious, they arrived at the location and walked its empty halls in search of any clues. Eventually, they ran into Kabura, who was apparently a registered nurse there.

Nazuna was stunned that someone like Kabura would work at a hospital, given her "superiority complex". Moving forward, Ko showed her the card they had found and she brushed off as a likely patient's. Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 showcased Ko press Kabura for information, who put forth a condition.

