10 best anime to watch if you like Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! has become one of the most popular comedy detective anime series since its 2025 debut. It follows former teen detective prodigy Keiichiro Nagumo, now a downtrodden 35-year-old running a failing detective agency.

His life changes when energetic high school girl Mashiro Nakanishi insists on becoming his apprentice. Despite his hesitance, Nagumo agrees to take Mashiro on after she proves herself on a case. Together, the mismatched pair takes on bizarre mysteries in their city, supported by an eccentric cast of characters.

As Nagumo and Mashiro tackle increasingly absurd weekly cases, they form an unlikely bond while dealing with dangerous criminals and rival detectives. If you enjoy the quirky crime-solving duo Keiichiro Nagumo and Mashiro Nakanishi, check out these 10 anime picks that blend mystery, wit, and unforgettable sleuths.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

1) The Millionaire Detective — Balance: UNLIMITED

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (Image via CloverWorks)

For viewers who enjoy the financial contrasts between Nagumo's broke detective agency and the flashy world of crime-solving, The Millionaire Detective is a perfect next choice.

The series follows Daisuke Kambe, an heir to a massive fortune who serves as a special consultant detective, taking on mysterious cases alongside his thrifty partner. Like Detectives These Days, one can expect plenty of odd-couple humor as the leads tackle crimes in their signature over-the-top style.

It offers visual spectacle, intriguing mysteries spanning everything from art theft to cybercrime, and offbeat banter galore. If you like watching an eccentric detective manage insane cases, The Millionaire Detective will feel comfortingly familiar.

2) Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

For a more international flavor in your comedy crime-solving, Great Pretender should top your watch list. The story kicks off when Makoto “Edamura” gets swindled by an infamous French con man named Laurent Thierry, only to be swept up in his globe-trotting, big-ticket stings.

Much like Detectives These Days, their dynamic feels less like serious crime drama and more like wacky misadventures between a hapless newbie and an eccentric pro.

While the anime focuses more on cons than classic detective work, its equally crazy schemes, engaging twists, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments give Great Pretender huge appeal for fans.

3) Cuticle Detective Inaba

Cuticle Detective Inaba (Image via Zexcs)

If Detectives These Days’ most unforgettable elements are its absurdist humor and supporting cast of oddballs, then Cuticle Detective Inaba makes for phenomenal companion viewing. The series follows half-human, half-dog detective Hiroshi Inaba and his team as they battle the goat mafia led by Valentino.

At the helm are characters like Hiroshi Inaba and his eager assistant, Yuuta Sasaki. Together, they take down bizarro bad guys with even weirder powers. It's perfect for viewers who loved Detectives These Days’ anything-goes comedy and storylines with not a shred of realism in sight.

4) Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For a stronger focus on a school setting, coming-of-age themes, and low-key slice of life along with mystery-solving, Hyouka is truly fantastic. The story features high-schooler Hōtarō, who prefers an energy-conserving lifestyle but gets dragged into his school’s Classic Literature Club.

There, he crosses paths with the ever-curious fellow member Eru Chitanda. Together, they dive into solving little mysteries around their daily school life. It captures a similar reluctant sleuth dragged into hijinks by an eager peer, wrapped up in smaller, more grounded cases rather than extreme crimes.

Yet it still delivers immersive mysteries balanced with humor and the clash between Hōtarō's low energy and Eru's endless curiosity.

5) UN-GO

UN-GO (Image via Bones)

For neo-noir detective fiction with a razor-sharp edge, UN-GO should be at the top of your to-watch queue.

Set in a near-future, post-war Japan, the show features talented detective Yūki Shinjurō, known as “The Last Great Detective.” He solves vexing crimes that leave the police powerless. Fans of Detectives These Days’ clever mysteries and unusual investigators may appreciate UN-GO’s grittier spin on the genre.

It doubles down on complex crimes, shadowy and dangerous criminal elements, and a heavy atmosphere. While more serious in tone, it still retains brilliant deductive sequences, unexpected reveals, and plenty of intrigue layered beneath its darker themes.

6) Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

What better show to recommend next than the iconic Detective Conan series, one of the most influential comedy-mystery anime? The long-running hit follows genius teenage detective Shinichi Kudō. After being poisoned, his body shrinks to that of a child, forcing him to hide his identity.

He then investigates difficult cases under the alias Conan Edogawa. Detectives These Days clearly takes inspiration from many of Detective Conan’s classic elements. The idea of a once-great detective down on their luck getting wrapped up in zany hijinks is perfectly encapsulated here.

Fans can expect everything from police procedurals and detective work to crime-organization takedowns, with a huge cast of characters and relationships developed over decades of manga storytelling.

7) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

For viewers who want their crime anime grittier, deeper, and more thought-provoking, the acclaimed sci-fi series Psycho-Pass is ideal. Set in a dystopian future Tokyo, the show revolves around Public Safety Bureau members who hunt down criminals before they act using advanced biometric and cognitive profiling tech.

Psycho-Pass offers an experience grounded more in cyberpunk philosophy and psychology than comedy. But its riveting, darker take on crime prevention—and brilliant investigators unraveling complex mysteries about society's ills—make it a must-watch for fans of intense detective stories.

The vivid world-building and the chess game between enforcing the law and upholding justice reveal a different but compelling side of the genre.

8) Heaven’s Memo Pad

Heaven’s Memo Pad (Image via J.C. Staff)

Those who enjoy Detectives These Days’ found-family themes of misfits coming together may adore Heaven’s Memo Pad. Here, a NEET named Narumi Fujishima grows close to the brilliant detective Alice. Soon, he begins assisting Alice and her friends in solving mysterious cases around their town.

While more low-key than Detectives These Days, Heaven’s Memo Pad focuses heavily on the makeshift family formed between outcast characters. Their bonds deepen as they work together to unravel crimes and learn to understand people's hidden sides beneath the surface.

For fans invested in Detectives These Days’ emotional growth alongside the comedy, this show makes for poignant viewing.

9) Hamatora: The Animation

Hamatora: The Animation (Image via NAZ)

For a vibrant, super-powered twist on detective stories, Hamatora should pique interest. In this world, a select few people called Minimum Holders have gained mysterious abilities. It follows buddies Nice and Murasaki—an unlikely duo who run a detective outfit to pay the bills but get caught up in much larger conflicts.

Like Detectives These Days, Hamatora features mismatched friends coming together to solve crimes in unorthodox ways. It sprinkles in found-family elements, ever-escalating stakes, and bold personalities throughout its supernatural cases.

The dynamic powers also add creative flair to confrontations, similar to Detectives These Days’ anything-goes approach. Ultimately, viewers can expect electric excitement and relationships on par with the manga-turned-anime hit.

10) Kabukichou Sherlock

Kabukichou Sherlock (Image via Production I.G)

Lastly, for a direct parallel with a historic twist, comedy-mystery buffs should check out Kabukichou Sherlock. The show reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic characters solving crimes in a stylized modern Tokyo red-light district, alongside other eccentric detectives.

Sherlock and Watson themselves display the kind of oddball chemistry that's central to Detectives These Days’ appeal. Animated antics, off-the-wall supporting characters, and twisting cases in a vivid setting offer endless fun.

Ultimately, the fusion of literary reimagining, stylized animation, and eccentric sleuthing makes this a sublime next choice for detective-genre fans. The lead duo also experiences plenty of ups, downs, and character growth across the show's uniquely quirky modern world.

Conclusion

With its meteoric rise as one of today’s most talked-about comedy-crime anime, Detectives These Days nails the delicate balance between consummate odd-couple chemistry and captivating cases to solve week after week. For viewers craving more stories in its vein, these series capture similar magic.

Whether you enjoy eccentric genius detectives, quirky side characters, found-family bonds, or simply mysteries solved with limitless creativity, you're bound to discover at least a few spectacular new anime to fall for on this must-watch list.

