My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 is set to air on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as per the anime's official website. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series, much to the excitement of viewers. The first season was a major success, and the studio answered fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited second season.

Episode 5 featured the date of the cultural festival drawing nearer as Marin's outfit was nearly complete. Gojo's work on it was impressive, and it was quite close to its inspiration. However, the pair realized that there was a little detail yet to be added. With just a few days to go, Gojo needed to do it in time for the beauty pageant, a small detail that could be the difference in winning the contest.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, August 09, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release.

The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Saturday August 09, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 pm Saturday August 09, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday August 09, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Saturday August 09, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Saturday August 09, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Saturday August 09, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday August 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:30 am Sunday August 10, 2025

Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6?

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 will be available on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10:00 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.

For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 brief recap

Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled 800 Million, the episode inched events closer to the School Cultural Festival. With Gojo hard and diligently at work, Marin wanted to help in any way she could. Dinner with Gojo and his grandfather gave her the idea - she could prepare lunches, i.e., bentos, for him as he ate at the canteen regularly.

Thus, the next day at school, she mentioned that she had made something for him, but he had to wait till lunch to see/taste it. The boy spent the day nervous about what it would be, but he was surprised to see it being Spam Riceball Sandwiches. His happy and appreciative reaction encouraged Marin to make more each day.

However, even though each meal looked great, it was "slightly off the mark". Nonetheless, the night before Marin tried out her outfit, Gojo had immersed himself in a cosplay magazine, noting subtle tips and tricks cosplayers used to do justice to their chosen characters.

Marin's outfit trial (Image via CloverWorks)

The next day at school, Marin wowed everyone when she tried on the Rei-sama suit. Her classmates were impressed at Gojo's handiwork, but Gojo noticed that something was amiss - the suit's coat needed to be tightened a little more at the waist to appear closer to what the character wore in the chosen series.

Apart from that, Gojo wanted another change that would complete the character's masculine aura. For that, he approached one of his classmates, Morita, as he felt the boy had the most manly demeanour. Thus, by simply emulating him, Marin's cosplay appeared positively different and almost ready.

As all these changes and discussions took place, the blonde couldn't help but look at Gojo with pride. The boy's hard work had paid off in what was being presented, and he was willing to go the extra mile (tighten the suit with only 3 days to go) for her. Her smile spoke volumes about how pleased she was with him.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6? (speculative)

Wakana Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 looks perched to deliver the final result on the day of the cultural festival - Marin as Rei-sama. Despite it being his first time modelling a form-fitting outfit, Gojo seems to have done an outstanding job. Again, he is confident that he can get the change done to the suit's coat before the beauty pageant.

Even though it may be a minute detail, it will definitely do well to elevate the cosplay closer to its inspiration. Also, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 will delve into what Marin and Gojo's class has put up for the event. The other students, too, are hard at work, and it will definitely be interesting to see the fruit of their labour.

Overall, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 promises to be a great culmination given the buildup of the previous two installments.

