The Water Magician episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 6 will premiere on August 8, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. The recently released episode 5 marked the official introduction of the secondary protagonist Sera, alongside her budding relationship with Ryou.A substantial part of the episode focused on the dungeon's current state, with numerous goblins spilling out and resulting in a dungeon overflow. Although Ryou didn't have any major impact on episode 5, it is possible that he gets involved in episode 6.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 6.The Water Magician episode 6 release date and timeThe Water Magician episode 6 will premiere on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Crunchyroll has already started the streaming of the series' dubbed version, following a weekly release schedule. The summer 2025 anime will have a total of 12 episodes in the summer 2025 season.The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DateEastern Time12:28 pmThursdayAugust 7, 2025Pacific Time09:28 amThursdayAugust 7, 2025British Summer Time05:28 pmThursdayAugust 7, 2025Central European Summer Time06:28 pmThursdayAugust 7, 2025Australian Central Time01:28 amFridayAugust 8, 2025India Standard Time09:58 pmThursdayAugust 7, 2025Philippine Standard Time12:28 amFridayAugust 8, 2025Where to watch The Water Magician episode 6?TBS and BS11 will broadcast The Water Magician episode 6 on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday, at the same time. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode via U-Next, D Anime Store, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll will be handling the series' international distribution for the dubbed and the subbed versions.A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 5The Water Magician episode 5 continued from the ending of episode 4. Three of Ryou’s friends hunted Goblin archers on the dungeon’s fifth floor, which surprised them because those monsters shouldn’t be there. They defeated the archers and decided to report the incident.Meanwhile, Ryou was still worried about his encounter with Leonore. He remembered how she showed him that he needed more experience and faster movement to be ready for real threats. Ryou decided to practice his combat spells and learn about the Akuma. At the guild, the guild master asked veteran adventurers Abel and Phelps to cooperate and handle a possible dungeon outbreak.Sera as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)The guild stopped other people from entering the dungeon as Abel, Phelps, and their teams explored deeper. Ryou then went to the library, where he met the mysterious elf, Sera, and lied about his reason for studying. The story then cut to Abel and Phelps defeating a Goblin King, and the adventurers celebrated, but the episode ended by showing a strange and ominous door inside the dungeon.The Water Magician episode 6: What to expect?The Water Magician episode 6 might shed more light on the dungeon and the actual perpetrator behind the sudden dungeon overflow.Although Abel and the other adventurers were able to stop any major incident from happening, it is possible that episode 6 follows them as they enter the dungeon to verify the end of its rather abnormal state.Related links:Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreClevatess complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themJujutsu Kaisen's greatest flaw: How Satoru Gojo's importance became the series' Achilles' heelChainsaw Man chapter 211: Release date and time, countdown, and moreDetectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more