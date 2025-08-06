  • home icon
  Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Aug 06, 2025 09:09 GMT
Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers living in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode focused on the OWU fest, and Iori’s horrendous luck was on display once again. The festival didn’t go as planned, and tension brewed when his so-called friends from college made an appearance at Cakey’s cafe. However, Iori and his friends managed to make amends as they have bigger problems on their plate. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 ahead of its release.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release details

Chisa Kotegawa as seen in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
Chisa Kotegawa as seen in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 will be released on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on August 11, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

9 am

Monday

August 11, 2025

Central Standard Time

11 am

Monday

August 11, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

12 pm

Monday

August 11, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

4 pm

Monday

August 11, 2025

Central European Summer Time

6 pm

Monday

August 11, 2025

Indian Standard Time

9:30 pm

Monday

August 11, 2025

Philippine Time

12 am

Tuesday

August 12, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1:30 am

Tuesday

August 12, 2025

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 6?

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 on Tokyo MX on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode at the same time as the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on August 13, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

Global audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 5

The latest episode focused on a festival hosted by a women’s college. Naturally, Kohei and Iori were excited to be there. They endured a lot in order to get their hands on a ticket. However, things didn’t pan out well for Iori. He was forced to work in Cakey’s cafe, and this was quite embarrassing for him as he was forced to wear a maid's outfit. That being said, that was the least of his worries. When his friends showed up, they showed their true colors and dismissed Iori.

However, they couldn’t recognize him in his disguise. Iori masterminded a plan and executed it to perfection. Unfortunately, that led to Iori’s forceful departure from the festival. Iori and his friends made amends since they now had to find a way to get back into the college festival. The day was not done, and the second half of the festival had promising events.

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6?

Based on what we saw in the previous episode, the upcoming segment will continue to focus on the aforementioned festival. The second half of the festival is yet to take place, and fans can expect another sequence of hilarious fails involving Iori and Kohei. Furthermore, fans might witness Kohei embarrass himself in front of his favorite voice actor as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

About the author
Rohan Jagannath

Rohan Jagannath

Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.

He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.

Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.

In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing.

