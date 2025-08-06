Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers living in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.The latest episode focused on the OWU fest, and Iori’s horrendous luck was on display once again. The festival didn’t go as planned, and tension brewed when his so-called friends from college made an appearance at Cakey’s cafe. However, Iori and his friends managed to make amends as they have bigger problems on their plate. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 ahead of its release.Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 release detailsChisa Kotegawa as seen in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 will be released on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on August 11, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Standard Time9 amMondayAugust 11, 2025Central Standard Time11 amMondayAugust 11, 2025Eastern Standard Time12 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025Greenwich Mean Time4 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025Central European Summer Time6 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025Indian Standard Time9:30 pmMondayAugust 11, 2025Philippine Time12 amTuesdayAugust 12, 2025Australia Central Standard Time1:30 amTuesdayAugust 12, 2025Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 6?As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 on Tokyo MX on August 12, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode at the same time as the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on August 13, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.Global audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 5The latest episode focused on a festival hosted by a women’s college. Naturally, Kohei and Iori were excited to be there. They endured a lot in order to get their hands on a ticket. However, things didn’t pan out well for Iori. He was forced to work in Cakey’s cafe, and this was quite embarrassing for him as he was forced to wear a maid's outfit. That being said, that was the least of his worries. When his friends showed up, they showed their true colors and dismissed Iori.However, they couldn’t recognize him in his disguise. Iori masterminded a plan and executed it to perfection. Unfortunately, that led to Iori’s forceful departure from the festival. Iori and his friends made amends since they now had to find a way to get back into the college festival. The day was not done, and the second half of the festival had promising events.What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6?Based on what we saw in the previous episode, the upcoming segment will continue to focus on the aforementioned festival. The second half of the festival is yet to take place, and fans can expect another sequence of hilarious fails involving Iori and Kohei. Furthermore, fans might witness Kohei embarrass himself in front of his favorite voice actor as well.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Tougen Anki episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more