  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 30, 2025 16:04 GMT
Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on August 5, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the upcoming episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The latest episode of the series focused on Chisa Kotegawa. The first half of episode 4 showed the girls-only party that took place in Chisa’s room. However, that was accidentally interrupted by Iori, since he was tasked with handing them drinks in their room.

Episode 4 ended on a good note as Iori, Kohei, and their friends received tickets to attend a college event that would take place a few days later. Now, here's everything to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 ahead of its release.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release details

Nanaka and Iori as seen in the anime series (Image via Liber and Zero-G)
Nanaka and Iori as seen in the anime series (Image via Liber and Zero-G)

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 is slated to release on Tuesday, August 5, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on August 4, 2025.

Ad

The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 5, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

9 am

Monday

August 4, 2025

Central Standard Time

11 am

Monday

August 4, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

12 pm

Monday

August 4, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

4 pm

Monday

August 4, 2025

Central European Summer Time

6 pm

Monday

August 4, 2025

Indian Standard Time

9:30 pm

Monday

August 4, 2025

Philippine Time

12 am

Tuesday

August 5, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1:30 am

Tuesday

August 5, 2025

Ad
Ad

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 5?

Ad

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 on Tokyo MX on August 5, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously. Meanwhile, MBS will air it on August 6, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episode 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, the platform does not offer the episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access them. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available only in select regions.

Ad

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

Ad

The first half of the episode focused on Aina’s new plan. She wanted a girls-only party since all the boys get a tad bit rowdy, making it difficult for her to enjoy. So, Azusa, Nanaka, Chisa, and Aina headed into a room to enjoy a few drinks.

After a few rounds, Iori entered their room with drinks, as his uncle had arranged for a few cans of their favorite beverages and had asked him to hand them over to Chisa. This happened twice, and Iori caught Chisa in a very compromised position both times.

Ad

The second half of the episode focused on Chisa, who had a ticket to an upcoming college festival. It was clear that the boys in Iori’s class also wanted that ticket to flirt with girls from various colleges. This led to a lot of commotion, but ultimately, Iori, Kohei, and their close friends managed to get their hands on enough tickets to enter the festival.

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 5?

Ad

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 will focus on the upcoming college festival, the environment of which is conducive to an interesting set of interactions. There is a lot that can go wrong, and with Iori’s luck, it’s unlikely that he would have a good time. Watching Iori and Chisa develop misunderstandings and involving a newer set of people will certainly be a good source of entertainment.

Also Read:

About the author
Rohan Jagannath

Rohan Jagannath

Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.

He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.

Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.

In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohan Jagannath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications