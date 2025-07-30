Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on August 5, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the upcoming episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.The latest episode of the series focused on Chisa Kotegawa. The first half of episode 4 showed the girls-only party that took place in Chisa’s room. However, that was accidentally interrupted by Iori, since he was tasked with handing them drinks in their room.Episode 4 ended on a good note as Iori, Kohei, and their friends received tickets to attend a college event that would take place a few days later. Now, here's everything to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 ahead of its release.Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 release detailsNanaka and Iori as seen in the anime series (Image via Liber and Zero-G)As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 is slated to release on Tuesday, August 5, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on August 4, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 5, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Standard Time9 amMondayAugust 4, 2025Central Standard Time11 amMondayAugust 4, 2025Eastern Standard Time12 pmMondayAugust 4, 2025Greenwich Mean Time4 pmMondayAugust 4, 2025Central European Summer Time6 pmMondayAugust 4, 2025Indian Standard Time9:30 pmMondayAugust 4, 2025Philippine Time12 amTuesdayAugust 5, 2025Australia Central Standard Time1:30 amTuesdayAugust 5, 2025Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 5?As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 on Tokyo MX on August 5, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously. Meanwhile, MBS will air it on August 6, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episode 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, the platform does not offer the episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access them. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available only in select regions.A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 4The first half of the episode focused on Aina’s new plan. She wanted a girls-only party since all the boys get a tad bit rowdy, making it difficult for her to enjoy. So, Azusa, Nanaka, Chisa, and Aina headed into a room to enjoy a few drinks. After a few rounds, Iori entered their room with drinks, as his uncle had arranged for a few cans of their favorite beverages and had asked him to hand them over to Chisa. This happened twice, and Iori caught Chisa in a very compromised position both times.The second half of the episode focused on Chisa, who had a ticket to an upcoming college festival. It was clear that the boys in Iori’s class also wanted that ticket to flirt with girls from various colleges. This led to a lot of commotion, but ultimately, Iori, Kohei, and their close friends managed to get their hands on enough tickets to enter the festival.What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 5?Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 will focus on the upcoming college festival, the environment of which is conducive to an interesting set of interactions. There is a lot that can go wrong, and with Iori’s luck, it’s unlikely that he would have a good time. Watching Iori and Chisa develop misunderstandings and involving a newer set of people will certainly be a good source of entertainment.Also Read:Tougen Anki episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and moreApocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more