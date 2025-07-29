Grand Blue season 2 episode 4: Aina proposes a girls' party as Iori and his friends target Chisa

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 4, the anime saw Aina hand over her spare ticket for the Oumi Women's University Festival to Chisa. Unbeknownst to the girls, Iori and Kouhei overheard the discussion, causing a widespread uproar amongst the boys for Chisa to take them with her.

The anime's previous episode saw Aina try to understand whether Iori and Chisa had feelings for each other. While Iori had no idea if he liked Chisa, he knew he found Nanaka very attractive. Unfortunately, Nanaka overheard what Iori thought about her, damaging their relationship.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 4: Iori and others partake in selection interviews for Chisa's ticket

Aina, Chisa, and Nanaka as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

Grand Blue season 2 episode 4, titled Ticket Scramble, opened with Aina thinking that it was unfair that the boys would let loose during their drinking session. Hence, she proposed a girls' party in Chisa's room.

While Chisa's room was clean, Azusa found it to be a bit bare, with the only interesting thing being her cosmetics. However, as per Chisa, even those were forced upon her by Nanaka. While Chisa was okay with the cosmetics, her sister was also trying to push "adult" innerwear onto her.

Amidst this, Chisa's father asked Iori to deliver some drinks to Chisa's room. As expected, he walked into Chisa showing her innerwear to everyone. The moment he saw this, he started fleeing. Fortunately, Chisa caught up to him and controlled the situation.

Kouhei and Iori as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

The anime later saw the girls speaking about their body proportions. As Aina was jealous of Azusa and Nanaka, she asked for some advice. As expected, Azusa was more than ready to help Aina and Chisa. Again, Iori happened to walk into the room with food. This time, Iori saved Chisa from the girls' rampage.

Later, the anime saw the girls trying to watch a documentary. But unfortunately, Iori had mistakenly replaced the disc with that of an adult movie. Soon after, the anime saw Aina hand over a spare ticket for Oumi Women's University Festival to Chisa. While Aina did not want Iori or Kouhei to learn about the ticket, the boys happened to overhear their conversation and immediately began requesting Chisa to take them with her to the festival.

Iori Kitahara as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

Amidst this, Aina happened to mention how Iori was technically Chisa's boyfriend. While it seemed like Nanaka didn't hear this, she confronted Iori the next morning about what she heard.

The next day at the University, Iori and Kouhei made it their mission to convince Chisa to take them with her to the festival. Seeing them offer gifts and make continuous requests, other boys soon joined them, making a small crowd of over 30 people.

Iori and his friends as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

Seeing the big numbers, Iori and his friends cut the numbers down short by asking everyone not associated with Chisa to leave. With six people still left, Iori proposed a "+1 selection interview" where each person would state their case, allowing Chisa to pick whom she wishes to.

As expected, everyone kept failing the interview. The standouts were Yu Mitarai, Iori Kitahara, and Kenja Fujiwara. Yu had had another friend at the university who could get him tickets, Iori's life was at stake due to Nanaka, and Kenja was close to getting accepted but was chloroformed by Kouhei. Just as the six friends began fighting to decide who would become Chisa's "+1," Yu's friend contacted him, agreeing to get him a ticket. This development allowed all six of them to go to the festival.

