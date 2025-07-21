Grand Blue season 2 episode 3: Aina goes out of control as Iori tries to fix his relationship with Nanaka

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 3, the anime saw Aina Yoshiwara team up with others to find out how Iori and Chisa felt about each other. Following that, the anime focused on Iori, who tried to fix his relationship with Nanaka.

The anime's previous episode saw Shiori show her true colors. She was only acting like she was obsessed with her brother so that she could have him return to their home and take over the Ryoukan. Surprisingly, while Iori did not know about Shiori's plans, he knew she did not want to take over the Ryoukan.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 3: Azusa assists Iori

Aina as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 3, titled Association, saw Aina obsess over the possibility of marrying Iori and taking over the Ryoukan. However, when she found out that Chisa and Iori weren't blood-related, she lost her mind. She wanted to know how the two truly felt about each other. Hence, she teamed up with Kouhei and others to create a scenario where they could get both of them drunk and have them reveal their feelings.

As expected, Iori and Chisa were very wary of Aina's new side. Hence, they tried not to get involved. However, Iori eventually gave in and played the Association game with others. The game essentially saw people point towards the person whom they mostly associated with the prompt. While Iori tried pushing out prompts that would have everyone pointing at someone else, Kouhei and others kept pointing at him

Nanaka as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Realistically, the punishments for the countless rounds should have seen Iori get drunk. However, unbeknownst to others, Iori had played it smart and kept drenching his clothes to hide that he wasn't drinking. After Aina found out about this, she went out of control again.

During this, Ryuujirou Kotobuki tried asking Iori how he felt about Chisa. As per Iori, Chisa was a friend, so he wasn't sure. However, that wasn't the case for Nanaka and Azusa, both of whom he perceived as older women who were "smoking hot". Just as Iori uttered these words, Nanaka walked into the room, hearing what Iori thought about her.

Azusa as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

As expected, Nanaka was freaked out by the revelation and tried to keep some distance from Iori even when they were the only people at the store. During this, Iori kept making repeated attempts to mend their relationship. Unfortunately, he failed every time. That's when Azusa entered the Grand Blue and heard Iori calling her "smoking hot" as well.

The anime later saw Azusa understand the situation and speak to Iori privately. During this, she called Nanaka and had her overhear her conversation with Iori. Just as Iori addressed Nananka as her older sister figure, everything returned to normal. Elsewhere, Chisa spent her day looking after Aina, who had gotten sick due to her actions from the previous day.

