Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 is scheduled for a release on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 4, titled Life never goes the way we want it to, does it?, marked the first contact between Qualia and Mynoghra, which ended up establishing their hostile relationship. This happened despite Takuto's wish to maintain a low profile. While Saint Soalina is supposed to spearhead the operation against Mynoghra, it is possible that episode 5 and future few episodes solely focus on Mynoghra, as they prepare for the eventual war against Qualia.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra epiosde 5. Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date and timeApocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will premiere on August 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Since first contact between Mynoghra and Qualia has already been established, future episodes will explore the complexities between evil and good-aligned nations. They will also explore their conflict of interests. The series is expected to have only a single cour, spanning across 12–13 episodes.The release schedule for different regions is given below:Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DateEastern Time9:30 amSundayAugust 3, 2025Pacific Time06:30 amSundayAugust 3, 2025British Summer Time02:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025Central European Summer Time03:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025Australian Central Time11:00 amSundayAugust 3, 2025India Standard Time07:00 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025Philippine Standard Time09:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5?Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will be broadcasted via BS Nippon TV, Tokyo MX on Japanese television. Future episodes will be released weekly every Sunday. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by Amazon Prime Video, Abema, and Hulu. Muse Asia's YouTube channel, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences. A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4Atou as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 continued the story from the ending of episode 3 with Qualia's forces partying before their expedition into the accursed lands. The forces were led by veteran paladin Verdel and rookie paladin Lornias, with Verdel encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves despite their holy mandate.The episode cut back to Mynoghra, where Takuto and Atou demonstrated creating a long-footed ant to their dark elf subjects by pouring mana into flesh fruits. Atou declared this was merely a fraction of Takuto's growing powers. They discussed their unit summoning system, different from regular Eternal Nations, and planned to summon Isla, the Queen of all insects, for her warfare and domestic expertise.Their conversation was interrupted by news of approaching forces. Takuto instructed Atou to handle them peacefully to avoid war during their kingdom's early stages. Near the forest entrance, Atou encountered Verdel and Lornias. Despite Atou's peaceful intentions and Verdel's agreement, Lornias lost control and attempted to force entry against Verdel's advice. The episode ends with Atou decimating all of Qualia's forces while Verdel and Lornias watched in despairApocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5: What to expect?Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will focus on the aftermath of Qualia and Mynoghra's encounter in the forest outskirts. Although Atou was able to decimate nearly the entire force, Paladins Verdel and Lornius still remain. Episode 5 might just reveal the retaliation that Mynoghra will face from Qualia. This will follow the confirmation of the hostile relationship that they will both share.Related links-Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 release date and timeThe Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025Lord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and moreScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 release date and time