  Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via MAHO Film)
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 is scheduled for a release on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 4, titled Life never goes the way we want it to, does it?, marked the first contact between Qualia and Mynoghra, which ended up establishing their hostile relationship. This happened despite Takuto's wish to maintain a low profile.

While Saint Soalina is supposed to spearhead the operation against Mynoghra, it is possible that episode 5 and future few episodes solely focus on Mynoghra, as they prepare for the eventual war against Qualia.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra epiosde 5.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 release date and time


Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will premiere on August 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Since first contact between Mynoghra and Qualia has already been established, future episodes will explore the complexities between evil and good-aligned nations. They will also explore their conflict of interests. The series is expected to have only a single cour, spanning across 12–13 episodes.

The release schedule for different regions is given below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time9:30 amSundayAugust 3, 2025
Pacific Time06:30 amSundayAugust 3, 2025
British Summer Time02:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025
Central European Summer Time03:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025
Australian Central Time11:00 amSunday
August 3, 2025
India Standard Time07:00 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025
Philippine Standard Time09:30 pmSundayAugust 3, 2025
Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will be broadcasted via BS Nippon TV, Tokyo MX on Japanese television. Future episodes will be released weekly every Sunday. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by Amazon Prime Video, Abema, and Hulu. Muse Asia's YouTube channel, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4

Atou as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)
Atou as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 continued the story from the ending of episode 3 with Qualia's forces partying before their expedition into the accursed lands. The forces were led by veteran paladin Verdel and rookie paladin Lornias, with Verdel encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves despite their holy mandate.

The episode cut back to Mynoghra, where Takuto and Atou demonstrated creating a long-footed ant to their dark elf subjects by pouring mana into flesh fruits. Atou declared this was merely a fraction of Takuto's growing powers. They discussed their unit summoning system, different from regular Eternal Nations, and planned to summon Isla, the Queen of all insects, for her warfare and domestic expertise.

Their conversation was interrupted by news of approaching forces. Takuto instructed Atou to handle them peacefully to avoid war during their kingdom's early stages. Near the forest entrance, Atou encountered Verdel and Lornias. Despite Atou's peaceful intentions and Verdel's agreement, Lornias lost control and attempted to force entry against Verdel's advice. The episode ends with Atou decimating all of Qualia's forces while Verdel and Lornias watched in despair

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5: What to expect?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 will focus on the aftermath of Qualia and Mynoghra's encounter in the forest outskirts. Although Atou was able to decimate nearly the entire force, Paladins Verdel and Lornius still remain. Episode 5 might just reveal the retaliation that Mynoghra will face from Qualia. This will follow the confirmation of the hostile relationship that they will both share.

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
