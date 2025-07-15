Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2, titled Let's Announce the Founding of Mynoghra, aired on July 13, 2025, and marked the official foundation of the Evil Nation "Mynoghra" with the dark elves serving as the first citizens.

Consequently, the episode revealed the actual state of Mynoghra as an evil nation surrounded by other conventionally good-aligned nations. Future episodes might focus on Mynoghra's run-ins and resulting conflicts with the neighbouring nations.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 highlights

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2: Moltar (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 picks up from the ending of episode 1, with Atou and Takuto still discussing their course of action regarding the Dark Elves. Takuto went on to explain how his social anxiety makes things even worse. Any kind of negotiation or interaction between them and the elves might take a bad turn due to misunderstanding, despite them simply wanting the Dark Elves to exit the forest with the rations.

In the end, Atou decides to be Takuto's main confidant and negotiate in his stead to inculcate an image of a wise and silent leader around Takuto. Elsewhere, the Dark Elf leaders prepare themselves for any kind of malicious compensation that Atou and Takuto might ask for in return for the emergency rations.

Atou and Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Soon after, the Dark Elf leaders have their second meeting with Takuto and Atou. Although the Dark Elf leader Moltar tries to subtly gauge Takuto and Atou's intentions, Atou bluntly asks them to vacate the forest and simply feel grateful for Takuto's charity.

Although Moltar voiced the elves' wishes to inhabit the forest and stay close to their saviour, Atou simply dismissed such wishes. She wondered about what exactly they were plotting. The negotiations soon ended with Takuto deciding to use the Eternal Nation's refugee system to make the "neutral" aligned Dark Elves into citizens of the "evil" nation Mynoghra.

The Dark Elf leaders pledging allegiance to the King of Ruin (Image via MAHO Film)

After much consideration, the Dark Elves accepted. This set the foundation for the new nation of Mynoghra. A few days later, Takuto manages to actually get information about this new world. He realizes that they are the sole evil nation surrounded by superpowers that are "good", aligned nations.

Although the entire situation makes Takuto worry about their future and the possible attacks from the neighbouring nations, he soon brings his focus back to the development of Mynoghra. Takuto soon assigns Moltar in charge of the nation's development and Gia as the head of security.

The King of Ruin as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Both of them are later surprised to learn that Takuto wanted to maintain a state of peace and sustainable development within the nation. They wondered why the "King of Ruin" is not taking any "evil" decisions. Soon enough, Takuto and Atou learn that the magic and military technology within this world are severely underdeveloped compared to "Eternal Nation."

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 soon ends with both of them realizing that they could recreate better technology using their mana in a world where technology and magic have not progressed very far.

Final Thoughts

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 mainly served as exposition and subtle foreshadowing of the future, where Mynoghra manages to emerge as the sole superpower. Future episodes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, BiliBili, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

