Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1: Takuto and Atou set their nation's foundation in the new world

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1 aired on July 6, 2025 and began the story of Takuto and Atou on their quest to reestablish their "Evil Nation." It mainly focused on establishing Takuto and Atou's reunion in the new world outside of the usual character player interaction they've had in their previous world.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1 also hinted that the current world might just be different from the world of "Eternal Nations" that Takuto was familiar with. Given his past status as the top player in "Eternal Nations," it is possible that he ends up being an antagonistic figure in the new world, which is slightly "Good" aligned.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1 highlights

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1: Takuto and Atou (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1 began with Takuto Ira closing favorite game "Eternal Nations" and going to sleep. Sometime later, he found himself sitting on a throne in the middle of a fantastical forest. Although confused, his unrest was soon soothed by the appearance of "Atou," one of his most prized characters from "Eternal Nations."

Takuto himself was confused as to how he should interact with her. However, given his knowledge of the game, Atou revealed that he could just talk to her normally since she too had knowledge of Eternal Nations and her own status in it as a character.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1: Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Atou went on to mention how she remembered Takuto's messages to his characters and his ability to dominate the Eternal Nations leaderboard. In the end, their conversation culminated with the decision to establish an "Evil Nation" in this new world.

Unfortunately for them, Atou couldn't conduct any reconnaissance since her stats had been toned down after being transferred to this world. Takuto then used his very limited pool of mana to summon a foot soldier with the intention of scouting. Sometime later, Takuto found a group of Dark Elf refugees making camp in the forest, evidently running from something.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1: The Dark Elf scouts (Image via MAHO Film)

A scout band from the same group coincidentally found both Atou and Takuto. Although Atou started worrying for Takuto's wellbeing in case of a fight with the elves, unbeknownst to both of them, Takuto himself appeared as a sentient black cloud exuding dread and malice to the elves.

The Dark Elves knelt with submission in front of Atou and the "entity" addressed as Takuto. Their dialogue started with the Dark Elves considering their every word to not accidentally anger "Takuto."

Takuto then took note of the Dark Elves' emasculated appearance. This eventually led to the Dark Elves revealing their status as a persecuted race currently on the run from other more human aligned nations.

Takuto as perceived by others (Image via MAHO Film)

Although the Dark Elves expected Takuto to simply push them out of the forest, Takuto ended up tapping into his remaining mana pool to create food and other rations for the Dark Elf refugees. The Dark Elves soon returned with the rations to their camp, essentially being saved by the grace of a sentient embodiment of "malice."

The multiple leaders of the Dark Elves then discussed how this charity might spell their doom. That's because an entity of malice would surely ask for a compensation for the ration. The episode concluded with Atou reprimanding Takuto for nearly using up his entire mana pool on the rations.

Final Thoughts

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 will be released on July 13, 2025 and will focus on the Dark Elves response to Takuto's charity. Given Takuto and Atou's goal to reestablish their "Evil Nation" in the new world, it is possible that they end up taking the Dark Elves under their banner as the first citizens.

