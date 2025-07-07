Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 is scheduled for release on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. The series follows the usual RPG-inspired isekai formula, albeit with inspiration from series like Overlord.

Episode 2 will depict the actual origin of Takuto and Atou's "evil nation," marking its beginning under Atou and Takuto's leadership. The series is being animated by Studio MAHO Film, and its total episode count remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 release date and time

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 will premiere on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 2 will simply focus on the fate of the Dark Elves, revealing whether they'll move away from the forest or become the subjects of Takuto. The series will be one of the many isekais airing in the summer 2025 season.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 9:30 am Sunday July 13, 2025 Pacific Time 06:30 am Sunday July 13, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Australian Central Time 11:00 am Sunday

July 13, 2025 India Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday July 13, 2025

Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV on Sunday, July 13, 2025, with new episodes following a weekly schedule. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode via Abema, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Crunchyroll, BiliBili, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel will handle the series' international streaming.

A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1

Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 1 begins with Takuto waking up on a throne in the middle of a fantastical forest after having closed down his favorite game, Eternal Nations. Although initially confused, much of his uncertainty is dispelled once Atou, one of his prized characters from Eternal Nations, appears.

Atou goes on to reveal how Takuto doesn't need to be confused about her appearance because she also has knowledge of her origin as a game character while simultaneously retaining the conversations that she, as a character, has had with Takuto. Eventually, they ponder their situation, realizing that their current world is not one of Eternal Nations. In the end, they decide to create a new nation for themselves.

Takuto as perceived by others (Image via MAHO Film)

Sometime later, a squad of Dark Elves comes across Atou and Takuto, who, unbeknownst to themselves, appear as a sentient cloud of pure malice and dread. Their conversation in the end leads to Takuto providing provisions and necessary rations to the struggling group of Dark Elves.

The episode ends with Atou reprimanding Takuto for using up his mana to create the rations. Meanwhile, elsewhere, the Dark Elves try to comprehend the seemingly malicious entity's intentions.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2: What to expect?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 will reveal the actual fate of the Dark Elves, regarding whether they'll stay in the wretched forest or be forced to escape. Given Takuto and Atou's intentions, it is possible that the Dark Elves end up becoming the first citizens of their so-called "evil nation."

