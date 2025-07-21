Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3: Mynoghra's enemies continue their approach

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3, titled It's Time for Domestic Affairs, aired on July 20, 2025, and marked the official appearance of the Qualia's higher officials.

Although the majority of the episode focused on Mynoghra's development, it also revealed that Qualia would be investigating the happenings within the accursed lands. Future episodes will focus on the conflict between the Holy Land of Qualia and Mynoghra.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 highlights

Soalina as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra, episode 3, picked up from the ending of episode 2 and began with Saint Soalina and her entourage traveling to a nearby conflict zone. However, the entourage held reservations around Soalina's capabilities, given her status as a Holy Saint. A group of monsters approached, only for Soalina to use her saintess abilities to vaporize an entire group.

Soon after the incident, Soalina forced one of the officials to send a team of paladins into the Accursed Lands. Given the remote location of the Accursed Lands, paladins cannot be mobilized without authorization from the central authority of Qualia.

Nonetheless, Soalina managed to coerce the officials into sending their personal force into the Accursed Land to encounter the ruin that had taken birth there.

Atou and Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 then cuts back to Mynoghra, with both Takuto and Atou appreciating their nation's rapid development. They managed to solve the issue with food using technology from Eternal Nations. Their next course of action ended up being research into magitech, housing, and military tactics.

Emle ends up being elected as the head of development, Moltar as the head of research, with Gai being elected as the head of military and security. Despite Gai's enthusiasm for military development, Takuto and Atou soon shut down the idea. They mentioned how the overall development of their nation will be their priority.

To solve the issue of security, Takuto decided to soon summon a hero, especially since beings like heroes do not siphon much resources and are more discreet as well as stronger than entire armies.

Emle as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Soon, Emle brought Takuto and Atou for a tour around the newly developed Mynoghra. Revealing that there is a water shortage, which they intend to solve by sourcing water from a nearby pond. Unfortunately, the nature of the Accursed Lands ended up corrupting the pond before it could be salvaged.

Unbeknownst to the dark elves, their new allegiance with the evil nation of Mynoghra now allowed them to withstand the corrupted water, essentially solving the issue. Atou soon demonstrated a fraction of a hero's abilities by destroying an entire section of the forest. Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 ended as the saintess' forces slowly approached Mynoghra.

Final thoughts

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 managed to lay the foundation of conflict while simultaneously hinting at the different power systems being at play.

Since the saintess' forces are already approaching Mynoghra, it is possible that episode 4 depicts Mynoghra's first international dispute. Future episodes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

