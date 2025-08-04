Grand Blue season 2 episode 5: Iori and Kouhei join Chisa and Aina at the Cakey Cafe

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 5, the anime saw Iori and Kouhei finally attend the All-Girls College Festival. That's when Aina and Chisa asked them to help them out in their Cakey Cafe. Amidst this, while Kouhei is summoned elsewhere, Iori sabotages his college friends.

The anime's previous episode saw Iori and Kouhei beg Chisa to take them with her to the All-Girls College Festival. As expected, Chisa did not want to take anyone. Nevertheless, as time passed by, Iori, Kouhei, and four of their friends spent time trying to convince her. Later, the anime saw Mitarai get a ticket, allowing all of them to go together.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5: Iori sabotages his friends

Kouhei and Iori as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 5, titled First Time at a Women's University, opened with Aina telling Iori, Kouhei, and Chisa about her class's Cakey Cafe. Given the prospect of looking repulsive, Iori and Kouhei suggested that Chisa help Aina. While Chisa eventually agreed to put on the "Cakey" makeup, she and Aina asked Iori and Kouhei to join them at the cafe.

While Kouhei had the special mission to stand in line to meet a voice actress, Aina knew someone who could help him meet her in person. With that, Kouhei not only agreed to help Aina but also assisted Chisa in forcing Iori.

Chisa Kotegawa as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Later, the anime switched to Iori and Kouhei doing their tasks at the cafe. That's when Chisa and Aina's friends appeared in their "cakey" makeup. As expected, Aina's friends thought Iori and Kouhei looked hilarious in their maid outfits. This was also when Iori and Kouhei learned that Aina had asked her friends to ruin their mixer from before.

Moments later, while the maids were working, Azusa entered the cafe and identified Iori. She wanted Iori's help with the concert setup. However, just as Kouhei heard this, he appeared in front of Azusa, expressing his willingness to assist in the same. Soon after, he switched into his clothes from before and joined Azusa. Surprisingly, Maya seemed interested in Kouhei.

Iori and his friends as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 5 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Later, while Iori was working at the cafe alone with the girls, his friends from college entered the cafe. Surprisingly, Mitarai, Nojima, Yamamoto, and Fujiwara believed Iori was a college girl and tried to flirt with him. Amidst this, they also happened to mention how they planned to attend the college festival without Iori due to his antics. As expected, Iori decided to take revenge.

With that, Iori used his disguise as a girl to repeatedly insult the boys and trick them into drinking inked drinks. Later, he texted Mitarai's girlfriend about his plans to hang out with other women. And lastly, Iori handed over Mitarai, Nojima, and Yamamoto to the security, claiming they had molested him. However, soon after, even Iori was kicked out of the college for causing a scene.

It was only then that the boys learned from a TV broadcast that the second half of the Cakey Cafe was planned to take place without the cakey makeup. With that, Iori, Mitarai, Nojima, and Yamamoto decided to infiltrate the college again.

