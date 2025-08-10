My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6: Gojo's dedication and Marin's charm help Class 1-5 steal victory, and each other's hearts 

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 premiered on Sunday. August 10, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. The episode was quite anticipated given the upcoming cultural festival. True to the hype, the day of the festival arrived and preparations had borne fruit. This included Class 1-5 effortd as well as Marin's cosplay.

The episode saw Gojo learn that relying on others was something he could from time to time. Nonetheless, the day of the festival arrived and everyone was busy managing their class' stall. As for the beauty pageant, Marin as Rei-sama grabbed the victory. All in all, it was a greatly successful endeavor.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 recap

Seira in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "I'll Make It Happen, No Matter What with These Two Hands", My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 witnessed the cultural festival finally arrive. A day prior, Marin and Gojo were scratching their heads on how to recreate a Rainbow Rose, an integral part of the Rei-sama costume.

Painting it didn't help as the colors bled too much. This is where Marin's friend Seira came to the rescue - she cut the stem of a white rose three ways and placed it in three separate tubes with colored water. That night, Marin and Gojo had dinner at the latter's place, cooked for the first time by his grandfather.

Through these two and the previous incidents, Gojo was learning that relying on others wasn't as bad as he thought it was. Come the day of the festival, the Rainbow Rose was ready and everyone was busy helping out with their class' stall, the decorations and a number of other activities.

Wakana Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

However, Class 3 was beating Class 1-5 due to the popularity of their stall, selling rice and curry. The latter's last hope of winning was the beauty pageant, which was round the corner. Wanting to work on Marin's make-up with no disturbance, Gojo asked to use the sewing room. But their classmates soon arrived there too.

All of them were eager to watch Gojo at work, as they have never seen cosplay make-up done before. Moreover, Gojo's background in Hina Doll-making especially intrigued the girls. Seeing all of them started to overwhelm Gojo as he began to feel the pressure of performing and not letting them down.

But with a deep breath, he channeled those feelings into positivity, telling him that everyone was relying on him, especially Marin. For her to look her best, his make-up skills were needed and he was going to do it, no matter what. Laser focused, Gojo relaxed himself and began to work as everyone watched on in awe.

Marin wows as Rei-sama in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 then transitioned to the actual pageant, with Marin being called up to the stage. She walked in amidst immense excitement and a great deal of yelling as she looked exactly like PrezHost's Rei-sama. When asked about her outfit, she mentioned Gojo's name and his efforts.

Standing all the way at the back, the boy felt a gush of emotion, similar to when he first saw a Hina Doll - like the doll, he saw Marin as dazzingly and simply beautiful. Marin's performance was also a hit, the final bit sweeping off the Student Council President off her feet by pulling her in by the waist and calling her "Princess".

In the end, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 6 saw Class 1-5 grab the victory, the beauty pagent win giving them a significant boost in points. Next came a well-deserved afterparty, where all ate, drank and sang karaoke. After a while, Gojo stepped out for a breather, with Marin soon coming to look for him.

They spoke of the pagent performance and ended up visiting the arcade. A few games later, Marin wanted to take photos with Gojo, something she had never done. But her request to do so saw the boys happily join in for a group shot.

