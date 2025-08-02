My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5: Marin Shines in Gojo’s Creation as Final Touches Are Made for the Pageant

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 premiered on Sunday, August 03, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. With the previous one establishing that Gojo was allowed to focus more on Marin's cosplay, this episode showased the work that went into it. For Gojo, making a cosplay this form fitting and detailed was a first, but he more than up to the task.

He wanted Marin to look her best and was willing to go the extra mile for it. At the other end, the blonde tried her utmost to help him out, making bentos for him and even trying too sew on buttons. By the end, the suit was ready, but there was still a little detail that needed to be addressed. With the cultural festival now 3 days, Gojo was determined to get Marin past the finish line.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 recap

Marin Kitagawa in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

Titled "800 Million", the episode began with Marin and Gojo at the latter's place having dinner with his grandfather. It is here that Marin learned of how meticulous Hina doll-making was and the labour that went into it. Similarly, Marin and Gojo would divide the work for her cosplay, with Marin thinking how best to help Gojo.

The next day, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 showcased Marin make Gojo a bento. The boy spent the day nervous about what it would be. However, it turned out to be Spam Riceball sandwiches. His reaction made Marin love him more and she brough different bentos daily, each tasty-looking, but not really so.

Moving on, with 9 days till the school festival, the rules of the beauty pageant were released. Marin and the girls decided that they would need to improvise a minute's performance to garner votes. Thus, as per what Rei-sama did as a host, Marin would do something akin to a "champagne scene".

Gojo, Marin and their classmates in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

Gojo was dragged into the discussion amidst and Marin practiced it on him, making him blush red. He was soon called away to help his class, so were the other girls, leaving Marin by herself. She seemed to do something with the buttons Gojo was sewing on her suit's coat, startling herself as he returned and she left.

He then realized that she was trying to sew, smiling to himself. That night, Gojo was reading a magazine featuring cosplays, trying to take in last minute notes. With 3 days left, Marin tried on the outfit the next day and wowed all present. Though, Gojo identified a small error - the suit needed to be tightened more.

Along with it, there was another adjustment required - make Marin look more manly. For that, Gojo approached Morita to be her model. With a few changes, she emulated the way he stood and walked. Almost instantly, true to what Gojo had gauged, the blonde's appearance was altered, making her appear masculine.

Wakana Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

At that point, another one of their classmates entered, complimenting Marin's suit and Gojo's work on it. With him came yet more of the students, named Murakami. He was embarassed that he too was a fan of the series, but a few words from Gojo blew that away as he requested Marin for photographs.

As he always did, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 showed Gojo stand by as his classmates gushed over Marin and her outfit. She was looking quite close to the real thing and she herself felt an immense internal pride at Gojo's work and dedication to the smallest details.

