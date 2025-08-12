There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 is set to release on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, released by Seven Seas. The manga adaptation is also being released in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 7 release date and time

Renako meets Satsuki's mother (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. Depending on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either at various times on Monday, August 18, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday August 18, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Monday August 18, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday August 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Monday August 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Monday August 18, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Tuesday August 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday August 19, 2025

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7?

Satsuki Koto (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 will first air in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. The episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 6 brief recap

Satsuki tutoring Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Titled "Too Many Freaking Secrets," the episode picked up with Satsuki taking Renako by the hand and walking away when the pair ran into Mai. Blushing and nervous, Mai felt relieved when they ended up in the library. As her girlfriend, Satsuki expected Renako to make the Top 10 in class and offered to tutor her.

That night, the Amaori sisters were home alone and decided to have donuts for dinner. They took the train to a certain spot and were browsing for donuts when they ran into Satsuki behind the counter. She introduced herself as Renako's partner, leading Haruna to think that her sister was two-timing/cheating.

After sending her sister back home, Renako waited for Satsuki and sent her sister back. The pair walked together, and Satsuki may have promised Renako not to reveal her part-time job. While speaking, they soon reached the former's house, and Renako was invited in.

Renako and Satsuki (Image via Studio Mother)

She was greeted by Satsuki's mother and was stunned to see how pretty she was. This was more than what the black-haired girl wanted to reveal, and to compose her, Renako revealed her past as an introvert. Satsuki's response seemed to embarrass her as she left in a hurry, but she soon got lost.

However, Satsuki found her, and the girls made up before walking back to her place. Due to it being late and cold, Satsuki asked Renako to stay over and prepared a bath for her. But once again, similar to Mai's situation, Renako was joined by Satsuki in the bath, leading to a bit of an awkward moment.

Following that, the pair tucked themselves into bed. But neither was getting any sleep. Renako soon learned that Mai and Satsuki had frequent sleepovers during their elementary days. As proof of Renako staying over, Satsuki wanted a picture of a cheek kiss, but Renako misread the situation and kissed Satsuki, her first kiss.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7? (speculative)

Renako and Satsuki share a kiss (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 will likely see Satsuki and Renako continue this charade of a fortnight's date. All this was an attempt to make Mai jealous, while the blonde didn't seem too bothered, at least for the time being.

However, the time they spend together looks to be working towards allowing the two girls to get to know each other better. Again, their sharing a kiss in the previous episode stirs things up further. It may not be long for this agreement to end, but till it does, Renako and Satsuki will grow closer still.

